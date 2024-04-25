Hawaiian (NASDAQ:HA) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results, Misses Expectations By $0.02 EPS

Hawaiian (NASDAQ:HA – Get Free Report) announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday. The transportation company reported ($2.77) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($2.75) by ($0.02), Briefing.com reports. Hawaiian had a negative return on equity of 207.99% and a negative net margin of 10.90%. The business had revenue of $645.57 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $629.24 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned ($2.17) earnings per share. Hawaiian’s quarterly revenue was up 5.4% compared to the same quarter last year.

Hawaiian stock opened at $12.42 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 1.02, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 16.74. Hawaiian has a 12 month low of $3.70 and a 12 month high of $14.89. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $13.58 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $11.17.

Separately, Susquehanna dropped their price objective on Hawaiian from $15.00 to $14.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday.

Hawaiian Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiary, Hawaiian Airlines, Inc, engages in the scheduled air transportation of passengers and cargo. It provides daily services on North America routes between the State of Hawai'i and Long Beach, Los Angeles, Oakland, Ontario, Sacramento, San Diego, San Francisco, and San Jose, California; Las Vegas, Nevada; Seattle, Washington; Portland, Oregon; Phoenix, Arizona; New York City, New York; Austin, Texas; and Boston, Massachusetts.

