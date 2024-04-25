Zura Bio Limited (NASDAQ:ZURA) EVP Kiran Nistala Acquires 3,195 Shares of Stock

Zura Bio Limited (NASDAQ:ZURA – Get Free Report) EVP Kiran Nistala bought 3,195 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 22nd. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $3.13 per share, with a total value of $10,000.35. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 3,195 shares in the company, valued at $10,000.35. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link.

Zura Bio Stock Down 4.9 %

ZURA stock opened at $3.31 on Thursday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $3.21 and its two-hundred day moving average is $4.04. Zura Bio Limited has a 1 year low of $2.00 and a 1 year high of $14.00.

Institutional Trading of Zura Bio

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ZURA. Armistice Capital LLC lifted its stake in Zura Bio by 66.3% in the third quarter. Armistice Capital LLC now owns 1,580,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,428,000 after acquiring an additional 630,000 shares during the last quarter. Silverarc Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Zura Bio by 152.5% in the 3rd quarter. Silverarc Capital Management LLC now owns 404,040 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,667,000 after purchasing an additional 244,040 shares in the last quarter. Eisler Capital US LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Zura Bio during the 3rd quarter worth $660,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp acquired a new position in shares of Zura Bio during the third quarter worth $224,000. Finally, Forefront Analytics LLC purchased a new position in Zura Bio in the third quarter valued at $95,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 61.14% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, Oppenheimer reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $16.00 target price (down from $17.00) on shares of Zura Bio in a report on Monday, April 1st. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $16.40.

About Zura Bio

Zura Bio Limited, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, focuses on developing novel medicines for immune and inflammatory disorders. It develops Tibulizumab, an IgG-scFv bispecific dual-antagonist antibody engineered by the fusion of ixekizumab and tabalumab that neutralizes IL-17A and BAFF, which is in Phase 2 clinical trial development; ZB-168, a monoclonal antibody that binds and neutralizes the IL-7 receptor chain that impact on diseases driven by IL7 and thymic stromal lymphopoietin immune pathways; and Torudokimab, a monoclonal antibody that neutralizes IL33, which is in Phase 2 clinical trial development.

