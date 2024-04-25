General Motors (NYSE:GM) Price Target Raised to $52.00 at Mizuho

General Motors (NYSE:GM – Free Report) (TSE:GMM.U) had its price target upped by Mizuho from $48.00 to $52.00 in a report released on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. They currently have a buy rating on the auto manufacturer’s stock.

Several other equities research analysts have also commented on the company. TheStreet upgraded General Motors from a c+ rating to a b- rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 19th. Wedbush upped their price target on General Motors from $40.00 to $45.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 31st. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on General Motors from $43.00 to $46.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 10th. Wolfe Research upgraded General Motors from a peer perform rating to an outperform rating and set a $42.00 price target for the company in a research report on Thursday, January 4th. Finally, Tigress Financial upped their price target on General Motors from $86.00 to $88.00 and gave the company a strong-buy rating in a research report on Thursday, February 15th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating, eleven have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $54.35.

NYSE:GM opened at $45.07 on Wednesday. General Motors has a 12 month low of $26.30 and a 12 month high of $46.04. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $42.00 and a two-hundred day moving average of $36.12. The company has a current ratio of 1.16, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.22. The firm has a market cap of $52.03 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.51, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.53 and a beta of 1.51.

General Motors (NYSE:GM – Get Free Report) (TSE:GMM.U) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 23rd. The auto manufacturer reported $2.62 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.02 by $0.60. General Motors had a return on equity of 14.40% and a net margin of 6.13%. The company had revenue of $43.01 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $41.09 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $2.21 EPS. General Motors’s quarterly revenue was up 7.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect that General Motors will post 9.26 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 20th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 7th will be paid a dividend of $0.12 per share. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.07%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 7th. General Motors’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 5.87%.

In other General Motors news, CAO Christopher Hatto sold 3,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.00, for a total transaction of $157,500.00. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 12,007 shares in the company, valued at $540,315. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, EVP Gerald Johnson sold 27,122 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.26, for a total value of $1,227,541.72. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 71,506 shares in the company, valued at $3,236,361.56. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CAO Christopher Hatto sold 3,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.00, for a total value of $157,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 12,007 shares in the company, valued at $540,315. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 86,248 shares of company stock worth $3,614,078 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 0.54% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of GM. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in General Motors by 1.4% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 111,460,756 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $3,674,861,000 after buying an additional 1,580,681 shares during the last quarter. Putnam Investments LLC increased its holdings in General Motors by 16.8% in the fourth quarter. Putnam Investments LLC now owns 20,237,820 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $726,942,000 after buying an additional 2,905,689 shares during the last quarter. Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in General Motors by 21.9% in the fourth quarter. Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management LLC now owns 18,097,486 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $650,062,000 after buying an additional 3,247,050 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new position in General Motors in the fourth quarter valued at $602,280,000. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in General Motors by 1.3% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 15,212,672 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $501,562,000 after buying an additional 201,080 shares during the last quarter. 92.67% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

General Motors Company designs, builds, and sells trucks, crossovers, cars, and automobile parts; and provide software-enabled services and subscriptions worldwide. The company operates through GM North America, GM International, Cruise, and GM Financial segments. It markets its vehicles primarily under the Buick, Cadillac, Chevrolet, GMC, Baojun, and Wuling brand names.

