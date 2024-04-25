MicroSectors Gold Miners -3x Inverse Leveraged ETN (NYSEARCA:GDXD) Shares Scheduled to Reverse Split on Monday, April 29th

MicroSectors Gold Miners -3x Inverse Leveraged ETN (NYSEARCA:GDXD – Free Report)’s stock is going to reverse split on the morning of Monday, April 29th. The 1-10 reverse split was announced on Monday, April 29th. The number of shares owned by shareholders will be adjusted after the closing bell on Monday, April 29th.
MicroSectors Gold Miners -3x Inverse Leveraged ETN Stock Performance
Shares of GDXD opened at $2.79 on Thursday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $4.08 and its 200 day simple moving average is $4.87. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.03 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.49. MicroSectors Gold Miners -3x Inverse Leveraged ETN has a 52-week low of $2.24 and a 52-week high of $8.71.
About MicroSectors Gold Miners -3x Inverse Leveraged ETN
