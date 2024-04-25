Microlise Group (LON:SAAS) PT Raised to GBX 210 at Berenberg Bank

Microlise Group (LON:SAAS – Get Free Report) had its price target raised by investment analysts at Berenberg Bank from GBX 170 ($2.10) to GBX 210 ($2.59) in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, MarketBeat.com reports. The firm presently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Berenberg Bank’s target price points to a potential upside of 26.13% from the stock’s current price.

SAAS opened at GBX 166.50 ($2.06) on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.08, a current ratio of 1.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.05. Microlise Group has a 52-week low of GBX 88.04 ($1.09) and a 52-week high of GBX 178 ($2.20). The company has a 50 day moving average of GBX 142.19 and a two-hundred day moving average of GBX 117.03. The company has a market cap of £193.06 million, a P/E ratio of 16,995.00 and a beta of 0.37.

Microlise Group plc provides transport management technology solutions. The company offers SaaS platform that digitizes the business processes of enterprise organizations running logistics operations. Its hardware and software technology solutions capture and analyze real-time transport and logistics data events to allow fleet operators to enhance across a range of key performance indicators, including operating efficiency, greenhouse gas emissions, and safety standards.

