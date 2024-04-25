Microlise Group (LON:SAAS) PT Raised to GBX 210 at Berenberg Bank

Microlise Group (LON:SAAS – Get Free Report) had its price target raised by investment analysts at Berenberg Bank from GBX 170 ($2.10) to GBX 210 ($2.59) in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, MarketBeat.com reports. The firm presently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Berenberg Bank’s target price points to a potential upside of 26.13% from the stock’s current price.
Microlise Group Price Performance
SAAS opened at GBX 166.50 ($2.06) on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.08, a current ratio of 1.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.05. Microlise Group has a 52-week low of GBX 88.04 ($1.09) and a 52-week high of GBX 178 ($2.20). The company has a 50 day moving average of GBX 142.19 and a two-hundred day moving average of GBX 117.03. The company has a market cap of £193.06 million, a P/E ratio of 16,995.00 and a beta of 0.37.
About Microlise Group
