MicroSectors US Big Banks Index -3X Inverse Leveraged ETN Stock Scheduled to Reverse Split on Monday, April 29th (NYSEARCA:BNKD)

MicroSectors US Big Banks Index -3X Inverse Leveraged ETN (NYSEARCA:BNKD – Free Report)’s stock is going to reverse split on Monday, April 29th. The 1-5 reverse split was announced on Monday, April 29th. The number of shares owned by shareholders will be adjusted after the market closes on Monday, April 29th.
MicroSectors US Big Banks Index -3X Inverse Leveraged ETN Stock Performance
Shares of BNKD opened at $4.53 on Thursday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $5.32 and its 200-day simple moving average is $7.75. MicroSectors US Big Banks Index -3X Inverse Leveraged ETN has a twelve month low of $4.47 and a twelve month high of $17.33.
