Rentokil Initial (LON:RTO) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by JPMorgan Chase & Co.

Rentokil Initial (LON:RTO – Get Free Report)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by equities research analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, MarketBeat.com reports. They presently have a GBX 500 ($6.18) price objective on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co.‘s price target indicates a potential upside of 19.53% from the stock’s current price.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently weighed in on the company. Jefferies Financial Group reissued a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 600 ($7.41) price objective on shares of Rentokil Initial in a research report on Thursday, April 18th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on Rentokil Initial from GBX 575 ($7.10) to GBX 590 ($7.29) and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 12th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of GBX 614 ($7.58).

Rentokil Initial Stock Down 1.6 %

Insider Buying and Selling at Rentokil Initial

RTO opened at GBX 418.30 ($5.17) on Tuesday. Rentokil Initial has a 1-year low of GBX 387.80 ($4.79) and a 1-year high of GBX 663.80 ($8.20). The company has a current ratio of 1.05, a quick ratio of 1.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 116.93. The stock has a market capitalization of £10.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 2,788.67, a P/E/G ratio of 0.79 and a beta of 0.54. The business has a 50 day moving average of GBX 451.62 and a 200-day moving average of GBX 445.88.

In other Rentokil Initial news, insider Andy M. Ransom sold 464,245 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 489 ($6.04), for a total value of £2,270,158.05 ($2,804,048.97). Company insiders own 1.10% of the company’s stock.

Rentokil Initial Company Profile

Rentokil Initial plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides route-based services in North America, the United Kingdom, rest of Europe, Asia, the Pacific, and internationally. It offers a range of pest control services for rodents, and flying and crawling insects, as well as other forms of wildlife management for commercial customers.

