Canaccord Genuity Group Increases K92 Mining Inc. (KNT.V) (CVE:KNT) Price Target to C$9.25

K92 Mining Inc. (KNT.V) (CVE:KNT – Get Free Report) had its price objective increased by equities researchers at Canaccord Genuity Group from C$8.50 to C$9.25 in a report issued on Tuesday, BayStreet.CA reports. Canaccord Genuity Group’s target price suggests a potential upside of 15.77% from the company’s previous close.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently weighed in on the stock. National Bankshares dropped their price target on shares of K92 Mining Inc. (KNT.V) from C$9.25 to C$8.50 in a research report on Monday, February 26th. Pi Financial upped their price objective on shares of K92 Mining Inc. (KNT.V) from C$11.00 to C$13.00 in a report on Wednesday, March 6th. Raymond James upped their price objective on shares of K92 Mining Inc. (KNT.V) from C$8.25 to C$9.00 in a report on Tuesday. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus increased their price target on shares of K92 Mining Inc. (KNT.V) from C$10.00 to C$11.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 3rd. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of C$9.98.

K92 Mining Inc. (KNT.V) Stock Performance

About K92 Mining Inc. (KNT.V)

Shares of KNT opened at C$7.99 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of C$1.63 billion and a P/E ratio of 32.48. The company has a quick ratio of 2.43, a current ratio of 3.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.93. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of C$7.99 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of C$7.99. K92 Mining Inc. has a twelve month low of C$1.55 and a twelve month high of C$8.50.

K92 Mining Inc engages in the mining, exploration, and development of mineral deposits in Papua New Guinea. The company produces gold, copper, and silver. Its principal property is the Kainantu property that covers an area of 725 square kilometers located in the Eastern Highlands province. The company is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada.

