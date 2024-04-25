Canaccord Genuity Group Increases SilverCrest Metals (CVE:SIL) Price Target to C$7.50

SilverCrest Metals (CVE:SIL – Get Free Report) had its price target upped by equities researchers at Canaccord Genuity Group from C$4.75 to C$7.50 in a research note issued on Tuesday, BayStreet.CA reports. Canaccord Genuity Group’s price target points to a potential downside of 11.97% from the stock’s current price.

Several other analysts also recently commented on SIL. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their target price on shares of SilverCrest Metals from C$7.75 to C$7.25 in a report on Friday, January 26th. Desjardins dropped their target price on shares of SilverCrest Metals from C$10.25 to C$9.50 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, March 12th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their target price on shares of SilverCrest Metals from C$9.50 to C$10.50 in a research report on Friday, April 19th. Raymond James upped their price objective on shares of SilverCrest Metals from C$9.00 to C$9.75 in a research report on Friday, January 12th. Finally, Cormark upped their price objective on shares of SilverCrest Metals from C$9.50 to C$12.00 in a research report on Friday, April 19th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, SilverCrest Metals presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of C$9.39.

SilverCrest Metals Trading Down 0.5 %

Insider Buying and Selling

Shares of CVE:SIL opened at C$8.52 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 5.43, a current ratio of 5.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74. SilverCrest Metals has a 12 month low of C$2.85 and a 12 month high of C$8.70. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is C$8.52 and its 200 day simple moving average is C$8.52. The firm has a market cap of C$1.25 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -83.53.

In related news, Director Pierre Beaudoin sold 63,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$7.44, for a total transaction of C$472,440.00. In other SilverCrest Metals news, Director Ani Andreeva Markova sold 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$8.92, for a total value of C$178,398.00. Also, Director Pierre Beaudoin sold 63,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$7.44, for a total transaction of C$472,440.00. Insiders have sold a total of 418,670 shares of company stock valued at $3,814,578 over the last ninety days.

SilverCrest Metals Inc acquires, explores for, and develops precious metal properties in Mexico. It primarily explores for silver and gold properties. The company's principal property is the Las Chispas project that consists of 28 concessions totaling approximately 1,401 hectares located in Sonora, Mexico.

