Canaccord Genuity Group Increases Rupert Resources (CVE:RUP) Price Target to C$12.00

Rupert Resources (CVE:RUP – Get Free Report) had its price objective raised by analysts at Canaccord Genuity Group from C$10.25 to C$12.00 in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, BayStreet.CA reports. Canaccord Genuity Group’s price objective indicates a potential upside of 165.49% from the company’s current price.

Rupert Resources Trading Down 2.0 %

Shares of RUP stock opened at C$4.52 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of C$864.74 million and a PE ratio of -94.17. Rupert Resources has a 1-year low of C$3.53 and a 1-year high of C$6.77. The business’s fifty day moving average price is C$4.52 and its 200 day moving average price is C$4.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a current ratio of 10.57 and a quick ratio of 10.54.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, Director William Albert Washington purchased 28,700 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 23rd. The stock was acquired at an average price of C$3.00 per share, with a total value of C$86,025.38.

About Rupert Resources

Rupert Resources Ltd. engages in the acquisition and exploration of mineral properties in Finland. It primarily focuses on 100% owned Rupert Lapland Project Area including Ikkari discovery and Pahtavaara mine and mill covering an area of 595km2 located in Northern Finland. Rupert Resources Ltd. is headquartered in Toronto, Canada.

