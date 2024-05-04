Analyzing AltC Acquisition (NYSE:ALCC) & Enel Generación Chile (OTCMKTS:EOCCY)

AltC Acquisition (NYSE:ALCC – Get Free Report) and Enel Generación Chile (OTCMKTS:EOCCY – Get Free Report) are both oils/energy companies, but which is the superior business? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their dividends, valuation, risk, profitability, analyst recommendations, earnings and institutional ownership.

Profitability

This table compares AltC Acquisition and Enel Generación Chile’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets AltC Acquisition N/A -88.20% 2.56% Enel Generación Chile -13.90% -37.57% -20.67%

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares AltC Acquisition and Enel Generación Chile’s revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio AltC Acquisition N/A N/A $11.87 million N/A N/A Enel Generación Chile $2.04 billion 1.26 $274.88 million N/A N/A

Volatility & Risk

Enel Generación Chile has higher revenue and earnings than AltC Acquisition.

AltC Acquisition has a beta of -0.06, suggesting that its stock price is 106% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Enel Generación Chile has a beta of 1.07, suggesting that its stock price is 7% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

85.0% of AltC Acquisition shares are held by institutional investors. 21.8% of AltC Acquisition shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of current ratings and recommmendations for AltC Acquisition and Enel Generación Chile, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score AltC Acquisition 0 0 0 0 N/A Enel Generación Chile 0 0 0 0 N/A

About AltC Acquisition

AltC Acquisition Corp. does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or other business combination with one or more businesses. The company was formerly known as Churchill Capital Corp VIII and changed its name to AltC Acquisition Corp. in February 2021. AltC Acquisition Corp. was incorporated in 2021 and is based in New York, New York.

About Enel Generación Chile

Enel GeneraciÃ³n Chile S.A., an electric utility company, engages in the generation, transmission, and distribution of electricity in Chile. The company generates electricity through hydro, thermal, and wind power sources. As of December 31, 2019, it had 6,114 megawatts of installed capacity with 28 generation facilities and a total of 110 generation units. The company also supplies its electricity to regulated electricity distribution companies; unregulated industrial firms primarily in the mining, pulp, and steel sectors; and the pool market. Further it provides engineering consulting services. The company was formerly known as Empresa Nacional de Electricidad S.A. and changed its name to Enel GeneraciÃ³n Chile S.A. in November 2016. The company was founded in 1943 and is headquartered in Santiago, Chile. Enel GeneraciÃ³n Chile S.A. is a subsidiary of Enel Chile S.A.

