Albert J. Neupaver Sells 29,100 Shares of Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies Co. (NYSE:WAB) Stock

Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies Co. (NYSE:WAB – Get Free Report) Director Albert J. Neupaver sold 29,100 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $161.63, for a total transaction of $4,703,433.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 595,412 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $96,236,441.56. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website.
Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies Trading Up 0.2 %
Shares of WAB stock opened at $162.21 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $28.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.68, a P/E/G ratio of 1.41 and a beta of 1.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a current ratio of 1.52. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $146.46 and a 200-day moving average of $130.15. Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies Co. has a 52-week low of $91.89 and a 52-week high of $167.49.
Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies (NYSE:WAB – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 24th. The transportation company reported $1.89 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.49 by $0.40. The firm had revenue of $2.50 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.40 billion. Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies had a net margin of 9.20% and a return on equity of 11.25%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 13.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.28 EPS. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies Co. will post 7.34 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
A number of analysts have weighed in on WAB shares. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on shares of Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies from $135.00 to $150.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, February 15th. Redburn Atlantic downgraded shares of Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $135.00 price target for the company. in a report on Thursday, February 15th. Morgan Stanley started coverage on shares of Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies in a report on Monday, January 8th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $137.00 price target for the company. Bank of America increased their price target on shares of Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies from $156.00 to $162.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, April 15th. Finally, KeyCorp increased their price objective on shares of Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies from $155.00 to $185.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 25th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $156.18.
Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. V Square Quantitative Management LLC bought a new position in Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $204,000. Greenleaf Trust raised its holdings in shares of Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies by 4.3% in the first quarter. Greenleaf Trust now owns 3,201 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $466,000 after purchasing an additional 133 shares during the last quarter. First Hawaiian Bank raised its holdings in shares of Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies by 49.1% in the fourth quarter. First Hawaiian Bank now owns 3,542 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $449,000 after purchasing an additional 1,167 shares during the last quarter. Industrial Alliance Investment Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies in the third quarter valued at approximately $498,000. Finally, Handelsinvest Investeringsforvaltning acquired a new stake in shares of Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,030,000. Institutional investors own 91.69% of the company’s stock.
Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides technology-based locomotives, equipment, systems, and services for the freight rail and passenger transit industries worldwide. It offers diesel-electric, battery, and liquid natural gas-powered locomotives; engines, electric motors, and propulsion systems; and marine and mining products.
