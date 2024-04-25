Equinox Gold (CVE:EQX) PT Raised to C$11.75

Equinox Gold (CVE:EQX – Get Free Report) had its price objective lifted by analysts at Canaccord Genuity Group from C$11.50 to C$11.75 in a research report issued on Tuesday, BayStreet.CA reports. Canaccord Genuity Group’s price objective would suggest a potential upside of 49.11% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other analysts have also issued reports on the stock. TD Securities reduced their price target on shares of Equinox Gold from C$8.50 to C$8.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, February 23rd. National Bankshares reduced their price target on shares of Equinox Gold from C$11.50 to C$10.50 in a research report on Friday, April 19th. CIBC increased their price objective on Equinox Gold from C$6.80 to C$9.25 in a report on Monday, April 15th. Desjardins upgraded Equinox Gold from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from C$7.25 to C$7.75 in a report on Tuesday, January 30th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets dropped their price objective on Equinox Gold from C$8.00 to C$7.50 in a report on Friday, February 23rd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of C$8.80.

Equinox Gold Price Performance

About Equinox Gold

EQX stock opened at C$7.88 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.94, a quick ratio of 1.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 64.28. Equinox Gold has a one year low of C$4.25 and a one year high of C$8.90. The firm has a market capitalization of C$892.46 million and a PE ratio of -43.54. The firm has a 50-day moving average of C$7.88 and a two-hundred day moving average of C$7.88.

Equinox Gold Corp. engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of mineral deposits. The company's principal properties include the Aurizona project covering a total land package of approximately 223,160 hectares located in Maranhão State, Brazil; and the Castle Mountain property situated in California, the United States.

