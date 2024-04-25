Mizuho Lowers Hilton Worldwide (NYSE:HLT) Price Target to $242.00

Hilton Worldwide (NYSE:HLT – Get Free Report) had its target price lowered by research analysts at Mizuho from $245.00 to $242.00 in a research report issued on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage presently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Mizuho’s target price would suggest a potential upside of 18.22% from the company’s previous close.

Other analysts have also issued reports about the stock. Evercore ISI upped their price target on shares of Hilton Worldwide from $200.00 to $210.00 and gave the company an “in-line” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 20th. UBS Group upped their price target on shares of Hilton Worldwide from $190.00 to $237.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 28th. Macquarie upped their price target on shares of Hilton Worldwide from $190.00 to $192.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, February 9th. BMO Capital Markets increased their target price on shares of Hilton Worldwide from $203.00 to $215.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 20th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group increased their target price on shares of Hilton Worldwide from $157.00 to $182.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 2nd. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $201.78.

Hilton Worldwide Stock Performance

Hilton Worldwide stock opened at $204.70 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $51.45 billion, a P/E ratio of 47.27, a PEG ratio of 1.72 and a beta of 1.25. Hilton Worldwide has a fifty-two week low of $134.43 and a fifty-two week high of $215.79. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $205.55 and its 200-day moving average price is $184.32.

Hilton Worldwide (NYSE:HLT – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 7th. The company reported $1.68 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.57 by $0.11. The business had revenue of $2.61 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.61 billion. Hilton Worldwide had a negative return on equity of 94.46% and a net margin of 11.15%. The firm’s revenue was up 6.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.59 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts predict that Hilton Worldwide will post 7.06 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Transactions at Hilton Worldwide

In related news, insider Christopher J. Nassetta sold 21,489 shares of Hilton Worldwide stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $195.68, for a total transaction of $4,204,967.52. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 2,536,478 shares in the company, valued at approximately $496,338,015.04. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Corporate insiders own 2.50% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Norges Bank bought a new stake in Hilton Worldwide in the 4th quarter valued at $475,073,000. Deutsche Bank AG increased its holdings in shares of Hilton Worldwide by 181.1% in the 3rd quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 2,607,803 shares of the company’s stock worth $391,640,000 after buying an additional 1,680,156 shares during the last quarter. Gray Foundation bought a new stake in shares of Hilton Worldwide in the 4th quarter worth about $133,229,000. Artemis Investment Management LLP bought a new stake in shares of Hilton Worldwide in the 4th quarter worth about $64,221,000. Finally, Kodai Capital Management LP bought a new stake in shares of Hilton Worldwide in the 4th quarter worth about $55,350,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.90% of the company’s stock.

About Hilton Worldwide

Hilton Worldwide Holdings Inc, a hospitality company, engages in managing, franchising, owning, and leasing hotels and resorts. It operates through two segments, Management and Franchise, and Ownership. The company engages in the hotel management and licensing of its brands. It operates luxury hotels under the Waldorf Astoria Hotels & Resorts, LXR Hotels & Resorts, and Conrad Hotels & Resorts brand; lifestyle hotels under the Canopy by Hilton, Curio Collection by Hilton, Tapestry Collection by Hilton, Tempo by Hilton, and Motto by Hilton brand; full service hotels under the Signia by Hilton, Hilton Hotels & Resorts, and DoubleTree by Hilton brand; service hotels under the Hilton Garden Inn, Hampton by Hilton, and Tru by Hilton brand; all-suite hotels under the Embassy Suites by Hilton, Homewood Suites by Hilton, and Home2 Suites by Hilton brand; and economy hotel under the Spark by Hilton brand, as well as Hilton Grand Vacations.

Featured Articles

