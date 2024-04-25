Zions Bancorporation, National Association (NASDAQ:ZION) PT Raised to $47.00 at Royal Bank of Canada

Zions Bancorporation, National Association (NASDAQ:ZION – Get Free Report) had its price target lifted by stock analysts at Royal Bank of Canada from $46.00 to $47.00 in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. The firm presently has a “sector perform” rating on the bank’s stock. Royal Bank of Canada’s price objective points to a potential upside of 11.45% from the company’s previous close.

ZION has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Compass Point reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of Zions Bancorporation, National Association in a research report on Monday, January 8th. Truist Financial reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $46.00 price target on shares of Zions Bancorporation, National Association in a research note on Monday, April 1st. Barclays lifted their price target on shares of Zions Bancorporation, National Association from $35.00 to $47.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 2nd. TheStreet upgraded shares of Zions Bancorporation, National Association from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 3rd. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of Zions Bancorporation, National Association from $32.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 7th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Zions Bancorporation, National Association has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $43.16.

Shares of ZION opened at $42.17 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $6.22 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.60 and a beta of 1.13. The company has a quick ratio of 0.80, a current ratio of 0.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $40.86 and a 200 day moving average of $39.29. Zions Bancorporation, National Association has a twelve month low of $18.26 and a twelve month high of $46.15.

Zions Bancorporation, National Association (NASDAQ:ZION – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 22nd. The bank reported $0.96 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.00 by ($0.04). Zions Bancorporation, National Association had a net margin of 13.23% and a return on equity of 14.05%. The firm had revenue of $1.21 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $747.21 million. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.33 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Zions Bancorporation, National Association will post 4.28 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, VP A Scott Anderson sold 4,093 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.25, for a total transaction of $181,115.25. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 14,665 shares in the company, valued at approximately $648,926.25. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other Zions Bancorporation, National Association news, CEO Harris H. Simmons purchased 4,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 27th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $38.54 per share, with a total value of $154,160.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 1,312,987 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $50,602,518.98. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, VP A Scott Anderson sold 4,093 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $44.25, for a total transaction of $181,115.25. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 14,665 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $648,926.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 18,022 shares of company stock worth $744,893. Insiders own 2.22% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its position in Zions Bancorporation, National Association by 22.7% during the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 5,016,407 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $220,077,000 after acquiring an additional 927,899 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. increased its stake in shares of Zions Bancorporation, National Association by 1.4% in the third quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 3,973,319 shares of the bank’s stock worth $138,629,000 after acquiring an additional 53,859 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Zions Bancorporation, National Association by 0.8% in the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 3,746,184 shares of the bank’s stock worth $164,345,000 after acquiring an additional 27,934 shares during the period. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Zions Bancorporation, National Association by 16.9% in the third quarter. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,326,970 shares of the bank’s stock worth $81,188,000 after acquiring an additional 336,893 shares during the period. Finally, Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. increased its stake in shares of Zions Bancorporation, National Association by 119.8% in the fourth quarter. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. now owns 2,311,291 shares of the bank’s stock worth $101,396,000 after acquiring an additional 1,259,571 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 76.84% of the company’s stock.

Zions Bancorporation, National Association provides various banking products and related services primarily in the states of Arizona, California, Colorado, Idaho, Nevada, New Mexico, Oregon, Texas, Utah, Washington, and Wyoming. It operates through Zions Bank, California Bank & Trust, Amegy Bank, National Bank of Arizona, Nevada State Bank, Vectra Bank Colorado, and The Commerce Bank of Washington segments.

