Enlivex Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ENLV) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by HC Wainwright

Enlivex Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ENLV – Get Free Report)‘s stock had its “buy” rating restated by analysts at HC Wainwright in a research report issued on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. They presently have a $7.00 price target on the stock. HC Wainwright’s target price points to a potential upside of 366.67% from the company’s previous close.
Enlivex Therapeutics Trading Up 13.6 %
NASDAQ:ENLV opened at $1.50 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $27.86 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.96 and a beta of 1.02. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $3.22 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $2.53. Enlivex Therapeutics has a 12 month low of $1.15 and a 12 month high of $4.59.
Enlivex Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ENLV – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Friday, March 29th. The company reported ($0.48) EPS for the quarter. Equities analysts predict that Enlivex Therapeutics will post -0.86 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
Enlivex Therapeutics Company Profile
Enlivex Therapeutics Ltd. operates as a clinical-stage macrophage reprogramming immunotherapy company. It is developing Allocetra, a cell-based therapy to treat organ dysfunction and failure associated with sepsis that is in phase II clinical trial, as well as in preclinical trial to treat solid tumors.
