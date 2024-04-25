Autoliv (ALV) Scheduled to Post Quarterly Earnings on Friday

Autoliv (NYSE:ALV – Get Free Report) will be issuing its quarterly earnings data before the market opens on Friday, April 26th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $1.43 per share for the quarter. Parties interested in participating in the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Autoliv (NYSE:ALV – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Friday, January 26th. The auto parts company reported $3.74 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.37 by $0.37. Autoliv had a return on equity of 27.13% and a net margin of 4.66%. The business had revenue of $2.75 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.75 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.83 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 17.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts expect Autoliv to post $10 EPS for the current fiscal year and $11 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Get Autoliv alerts:

Autoliv Price Performance

Shares of ALV stock opened at $117.94 on Thursday. Autoliv has a twelve month low of $79.66 and a twelve month high of $124.38. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.51, a P/E/G ratio of 0.78 and a beta of 1.72. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $117.29 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $107.62. The company has a current ratio of 0.98, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52.

Autoliv Announces Dividend

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 27th. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 12th were paid a dividend of $0.68 per share. This represents a $2.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.31%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, March 11th. Autoliv’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 47.30%.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. StockNews.com upgraded Autoliv from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Saturday, January 20th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on Autoliv from $117.00 to $129.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday. Berenberg Bank upgraded Autoliv from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $120.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Friday, January 12th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on Autoliv from $101.00 to $107.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, January 29th. Finally, Barclays upped their price objective on Autoliv from $107.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 11th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Autoliv currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $118.60.

Get Our Latest Stock Analysis on ALV

Insider Activity

In other news, CEO Mikael Bratt sold 4,226 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $109.72, for a total value of $463,676.72. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 17,547 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,925,256.84. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, CEO Mikael Bratt sold 4,226 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $109.72, for a total value of $463,676.72. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 17,547 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,925,256.84. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CFO Fredrik Westin sold 1,318 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $109.93, for a total value of $144,887.74. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 5,458 shares in the company, valued at $599,997.94. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 8,388 shares of company stock valued at $921,757. Company insiders own 0.24% of the company’s stock.

About Autoliv

(Get Free Report)

Autoliv, Inc, through its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and supplies passive safety systems to the automotive industry in Europe, the Americas, China, Japan, and rest of Asia. It offers passive safety systems, including modules and components for frontal-impact airbag protection systems, side-impact airbag protection systems, seatbelts, steering wheels, and inflator technologies.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Autoliv Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Autoliv and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.