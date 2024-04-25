Next Hydrogen Solutions (CVE:NXH) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results

Next Hydrogen Solutions (CVE:NXH – Get Free Report) released its earnings results on Monday. The company reported C($0.15) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, reports. The company had revenue of C$0.81 million for the quarter.
Next Hydrogen Solutions Stock Up 7.7 %
CVE NXH opened at C$0.70 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 12.41, a quick ratio of 4.66 and a current ratio of 5.45. The company has a market capitalization of C$16.02 million, a P/E ratio of -1.35 and a beta of 0.37. Next Hydrogen Solutions has a one year low of C$0.50 and a one year high of C$1.40. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of C$0.72 and a 200-day moving average price of C$0.77.
About Next Hydrogen Solutions
Further Reading
- Five stocks we like better than Next Hydrogen Solutions
- What Are Dividends? Buy the Best Dividend Stocks
- Is Boeing Stock About to Soar Higher?
- How to Effectively Use the MarketBeat Ratings Screener
- High-Yield Texas Instruments Could Hit New Highs Soon
- The 3 Best Retail Stocks to Shop for in August
- Pagaya Technologies: An AI Fintech That Insiders Are Buying
Receive News & Ratings for Next Hydrogen Solutions Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Next Hydrogen Solutions and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.