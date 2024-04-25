Next Hydrogen Solutions (CVE:NXH) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results

Next Hydrogen Solutions (CVE:NXHGet Free Report) released its earnings results on Monday. The company reported C($0.15) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, reports. The company had revenue of C$0.81 million for the quarter.

Next Hydrogen Solutions Stock Up 7.7 %

CVE NXH opened at C$0.70 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 12.41, a quick ratio of 4.66 and a current ratio of 5.45. The company has a market capitalization of C$16.02 million, a P/E ratio of -1.35 and a beta of 0.37. Next Hydrogen Solutions has a one year low of C$0.50 and a one year high of C$1.40. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of C$0.72 and a 200-day moving average price of C$0.77.

About Next Hydrogen Solutions

Next Hydrogen Solutions Inc develops and produces water electrolyzers to work with intermittent renewable energy. The company was founded in 2007 and is headquartered in Mississauga, Canada.

