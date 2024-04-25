Next Hydrogen Solutions (CVE:NXH) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results

Next Hydrogen Solutions (CVE:NXH – Get Free Report) released its earnings results on Monday. The company reported C($0.15) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, reports. The company had revenue of C$0.81 million for the quarter.

Next Hydrogen Solutions Stock Up 7.7 %

CVE NXH opened at C$0.70 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 12.41, a quick ratio of 4.66 and a current ratio of 5.45. The company has a market capitalization of C$16.02 million, a P/E ratio of -1.35 and a beta of 0.37. Next Hydrogen Solutions has a one year low of C$0.50 and a one year high of C$1.40. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of C$0.72 and a 200-day moving average price of C$0.77.

Get Next Hydrogen Solutions alerts:

About Next Hydrogen Solutions

(Get Free Report)

Further Reading

Next Hydrogen Solutions Inc develops and produces water electrolyzers to work with intermittent renewable energy. The company was founded in 2007 and is headquartered in Mississauga, Canada.

Receive News & Ratings for Next Hydrogen Solutions Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Next Hydrogen Solutions and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.