LKQ (NASDAQ:LKQ) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results

LKQ (NASDAQ:LKQ – Get Free Report) announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday. The auto parts company reported $0.82 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.95 by ($0.13), RTT News reports. LKQ had a return on equity of 15.94% and a net margin of 5.79%. The business had revenue of $3.70 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.76 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.04 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 10.6% compared to the same quarter last year. LKQ updated its FY 2024 guidance to 3.900-4.200 EPS and its FY24 guidance to $3.90 to $4.20 EPS.
LKQ Stock Up 3.9 %
LKQ stock opened at $43.28 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.53, a current ratio of 1.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $51.08 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $48.30. The company has a market cap of $11.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.05 and a beta of 1.28. LKQ has a twelve month low of $41.30 and a twelve month high of $59.38.
LKQ Announces Dividend
The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, May 30th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 16th will be paid a $0.30 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, May 15th. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.77%. LKQ’s dividend payout ratio is 38.96%.
Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades
Get Our Latest Stock Analysis on LKQ
Insider Buying and Selling at LKQ
In related news, CEO Dominick P. Zarcone sold 200,000 shares of LKQ stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $51.97, for a total transaction of $10,394,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 386,522 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $20,087,548.34. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.55% of the company’s stock.
About LKQ
LKQ Corporation engages in the distribution of replacement parts, components, and systems used in the repair and maintenance of vehicles and specialty vehicle aftermarket products and accessories. It operates through four segments: Wholesale-North America, Europe, Specialty, and Self Service. The company distributes bumper covers, automotive body panels, and lights, as well as mechanical automotive parts and accessories; salvage products, including mechanical and collision parts comprising engines; transmissions; door assemblies; sheet metal products, such as trunk lids, fenders, and hoods; lights and bumper assemblies; scrap metal and other materials to metals recyclers; and brake pads, discs and sensors, clutches, steering and suspension products, filters, and oil and automotive fluids, as well as electrical products, including spark plugs and batteries.
Read More
- Five stocks we like better than LKQ
- How to Invest in Tech Stocks and Top Tech Stocks to Consider
- Is Boeing Stock About to Soar Higher?
- What is the FTSE 100 index?
- High-Yield Texas Instruments Could Hit New Highs Soon
- Ride Out The Recession With These Dividend Kings
- Pagaya Technologies: An AI Fintech That Insiders Are Buying
Receive News & Ratings for LKQ Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for LKQ and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.