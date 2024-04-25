Datadog, Inc. (NASDAQ:DDOG) Shares Bought by Lindbrook Capital LLC

Lindbrook Capital LLC grew its holdings in shares of Datadog, Inc. (NASDAQ:DDOG – Free Report) by 88.6% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 560 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 263 shares during the period. Lindbrook Capital LLC’s holdings in Datadog were worth $68,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Anchor Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Datadog during the fourth quarter valued at $25,000. Private Trust Co. NA grew its holdings in Datadog by 743.3% during the fourth quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 253 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 223 shares during the period. BluePath Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Datadog during the third quarter worth about $31,000. AM Squared Ltd acquired a new position in Datadog during the third quarter worth about $36,000. Finally, CVA Family Office LLC acquired a new position in Datadog during the fourth quarter worth about $53,000. 78.29% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of Datadog stock opened at $127.07 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $42.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 1,058.92 and a beta of 1.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a current ratio of 3.17 and a quick ratio of 3.17. Datadog, Inc. has a 52-week low of $62.60 and a 52-week high of $138.61. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $125.35 and a 200-day simple moving average of $116.67.

Datadog ( NASDAQ:DDOG Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 13th. The company reported $0.44 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.43 by $0.01. Datadog had a return on equity of 3.79% and a net margin of 2.28%. The business had revenue of $589.65 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $568.73 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned ($0.08) EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 25.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts expect that Datadog, Inc. will post -0.14 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on DDOG shares. Robert W. Baird lifted their target price on Datadog from $120.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 14th. BMO Capital Markets reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $155.00 target price (up from $140.00) on shares of Datadog in a report on Wednesday, February 14th. Needham & Company LLC lifted their target price on Datadog from $125.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 13th. Stifel Nicolaus reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $152.00 price target on shares of Datadog in a research note on Monday. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on Datadog from $145.00 to $151.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 14th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $131.70.

In related news, CFO David M. Obstler sold 15,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $130.28, for a total value of $1,954,200.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 275,191 shares in the company, valued at approximately $35,851,883.48. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, CEO Olivier Pomel sold 133,315 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $129.82, for a total value of $17,306,953.30. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 299,075 shares in the company, valued at approximately $38,825,916.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CFO David M. Obstler sold 15,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $130.28, for a total value of $1,954,200.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 275,191 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $35,851,883.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 735,984 shares of company stock worth $94,617,681. 14.97% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Datadog, Inc operates an observability and security platform for cloud applications in North America and internationally. The company's products comprise infrastructure and application performance monitoring, log management, digital experience monitoring, continuous profiler, database monitoring, data streams and universal service monitoring, network monitoring, incident management, workflow automation, observability pipelines, cloud cost and cloud security management, application security management, cloud SIEM, sensitive data scanner, and CI visibility.

