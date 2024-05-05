Stock Traders Buy High Volume of Direxion Daily 20 Year Plus Treasury Bull 3x Shares Put Options (NYSEARCA:TMF)

Direxion Daily 20 Year Plus Treasury Bull 3x Shares (NYSEARCA:TMF – Get Free Report) saw some unusual options trading on Friday. Stock traders purchased 74,393 put options on the stock. This is an increase of 367% compared to the typical volume of 15,929 put options.

Direxion Daily 20 Year Plus Treasury Bull 3x Shares Price Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA TMF opened at $46.69 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $50.51 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $52.83. Direxion Daily 20 Year Plus Treasury Bull 3x Shares has a 1-year low of $38.30 and a 1-year high of $88.70.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Direxion Daily 20 Year Plus Treasury Bull 3x Shares

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Pacific Capital Wealth Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Direxion Daily 20 Year Plus Treasury Bull 3x Shares in the fourth quarter worth $36,000. Visionary Wealth Advisors raised its position in shares of Direxion Daily 20 Year Plus Treasury Bull 3x Shares by 21.2% in the third quarter. Visionary Wealth Advisors now owns 17,290 shares of the company’s stock worth $83,000 after buying an additional 3,030 shares in the last quarter. Headlands Technologies LLC raised its position in shares of Direxion Daily 20 Year Plus Treasury Bull 3x Shares by 182.2% in the third quarter. Headlands Technologies LLC now owns 18,469 shares of the company’s stock worth $89,000 after buying an additional 11,925 shares in the last quarter. Cardiff Park Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Direxion Daily 20 Year Plus Treasury Bull 3x Shares by 26.5% in the third quarter. Cardiff Park Advisors LLC now owns 32,557 shares of the company’s stock worth $157,000 after buying an additional 6,822 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Quadrature Capital Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Direxion Daily 20 Year Plus Treasury Bull 3x Shares in the third quarter worth $175,000.

Direxion Daily 20 Year Plus Treasury Bull 3x Shares Company Profile

Direxion Daily 20 Year Plus Treasury Bull 3x Shares (the Fund), formerly Direxion Daily 30-Year Treasury Bull 3X Shares, seeks daily investment results of 300% of the price performance of the NYSE 20 Year Plus Treasury Bond Index (the Index). The Index is a multiple-security fixed income index that aims to track the total returns of the long-term 20-year and greater maturity range of the United States Treasury bond market.

