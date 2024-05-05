Minto Apartment (MI) Set to Announce Earnings on Tuesday

Minto Apartment (TSE:MI – Get Free Report) is scheduled to issue its quarterly earnings data after the market closes on Tuesday, May 7th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of C$0.22 per share for the quarter.

Minto Apartment (TSE:MI – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, March 6th. The company reported C($1.18) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.22 by C($1.40). The company had revenue of C$40.29 million during the quarter.

The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, April 30th will be paid a $0.042 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, April 29th. This represents a $0.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of ∞.

