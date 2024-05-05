Real Matters (REA) Set to Announce Quarterly Earnings on Tuesday

Real Matters (TSE:REA – Get Free Report) will be announcing its earnings results before the market opens on Tuesday, May 7th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of C($0.04) per share for the quarter.

Real Matters (TSE:REA – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 1st. The company reported C($0.02) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of C($0.02). The firm had revenue of C$48.20 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$50.63 million.

Real Matters Stock Performance

