CT Real Estate Investment (CRT) Set to Announce Earnings on Monday

CT Real Estate Investment (TSE:CRT – Get Free Report) is scheduled to be releasing its earnings data after the market closes on Monday, May 6th. Analysts expect CT Real Estate Investment to post earnings of C$0.34 per share for the quarter.

CT Real Estate Investment (TSE:CRT – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, February 13th. The company reported C$0.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.33 by C($0.17). The company had revenue of C$139.97 million during the quarter.

CT Real Estate Investment Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, April 30th will be paid a dividend of $0.075 per share. This represents a $0.90 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of ∞. The ex-dividend date is Monday, April 29th.

