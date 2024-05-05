Douglas Emmett (DEI) Scheduled to Post Quarterly Earnings on Tuesday

Douglas Emmett (NYSE:DEI – Get Free Report) is scheduled to be releasing its earnings data after the market closes on Tuesday, May 7th. Analysts expect Douglas Emmett to post earnings of $0.44 per share for the quarter. Individual that wish to register for the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Shares of NYSE:DEI opened at $13.85 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 4.91, a quick ratio of 4.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.44. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.32 billion, a PE ratio of -53.27 and a beta of 1.05. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $13.42 and a 200-day moving average of $13.33. Douglas Emmett has a 12 month low of $10.09 and a 12 month high of $16.12.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, April 16th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 28th were given a dividend of $0.19 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, March 27th. This represents a $0.76 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.49%. Douglas Emmett’s dividend payout ratio is currently -292.31%.

Separately, Piper Sandler decreased their price target on Douglas Emmett from $17.00 to $15.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, March 22nd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $13.67.

Douglas Emmett, Inc (DEI) is a fully integrated, self-administered and self-managed real estate investment trust (REIT), and one of the largest owners and operators of high-quality office and multifamily properties located in the premier coastal submarkets of Los Angeles and Honolulu. Douglas Emmett focuses on owning and acquiring a substantial share of top-tier office properties and premier multifamily communities in neighborhoods that possess significant supply constraints, high-end executive housing and key lifestyle amenities.

