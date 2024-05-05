Comparing Tigo Energy (NASDAQ:TYGO) & Everspin Technologies (NASDAQ:MRAM)

Everspin Technologies (NASDAQ:MRAM – Get Free Report) and Tigo Energy (NASDAQ:TYGO – Get Free Report) are both small-cap business services companies, but which is the better business? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, risk, dividends, profitability, earnings, valuation and institutional ownership.

Profitability

This table compares Everspin Technologies and Tigo Energy’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Everspin Technologies 12.77% 16.14% 12.94% Tigo Energy N/A -55.89% -19.15%

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Everspin Technologies and Tigo Energy’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Everspin Technologies $63.76 million 2.13 $9.05 million $0.37 17.27 Tigo Energy $145.23 million 0.47 -$980,000.00 N/A N/A

Risk & Volatility

Everspin Technologies has higher earnings, but lower revenue than Tigo Energy.

Everspin Technologies has a beta of 0.99, meaning that its share price is 1% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Tigo Energy has a beta of 0.66, meaning that its share price is 34% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of recent ratings for Everspin Technologies and Tigo Energy, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Everspin Technologies 0 0 2 0 3.00 Tigo Energy 0 2 3 0 2.60

Everspin Technologies currently has a consensus target price of $9.00, suggesting a potential upside of 40.85%. Tigo Energy has a consensus target price of $7.05, suggesting a potential upside of 529.46%. Given Tigo Energy’s higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe Tigo Energy is more favorable than Everspin Technologies.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

44.7% of Everspin Technologies shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 15.7% of Tigo Energy shares are held by institutional investors. 6.1% of Everspin Technologies shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 26.3% of Tigo Energy shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Summary

Everspin Technologies beats Tigo Energy on 8 of the 12 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Everspin Technologies

Everspin Technologies, Inc. engages in the manufacture and sale of magnetoresistive random access memory (MRAM) products in the United States, Japan, Hong Kong, Germany, Singapore, China, Canada, and internationally. It offers Toggle MRAM, spin-transfer torque MRAM, and tunnel magneto resistance sensor products, as well as foundry services for MRAM products. The company provides its products for applications, including industrial, medical, automotive/transportation, aerospace, and data center markets. It serves original equipment manufacturers, contract manufacturers, and original design manufacturers through a direct sales channel, and a network of representatives and distributors. Everspin Technologies, Inc. was incorporated in 2008 and is headquartered in Chandler, Arizona.

About Tigo Energy

Tigo Energy, Inc. provides solar and energy storage solutions for the solar industry. It offers module level power electronics (MLPEs) to maximize the energy output of individual solar modules. The company also provides GO Energy Storage Systems that provide solar energy storage management capabilities; and Energy Intelligence (EI) platform, which provides monitoring and energy demand forecasting capabilities. In addition, it offers GO Battery that provides energy resilience in the event of a grid outage and optimizes energy consumption based on rate plans for home energy needs; GO Inverter, which offers energy conversion for home consumption or export to the grid; GO Link/Automatic Transfer Switch (ATS), a component for battery backup of on-grid systems; and GO Electric Vehicle (EV) Charger to reduce transportation costs. The company serves residential, commercial, and utility sectors through distributors and solar installers in North and South America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia-Pacific regions. Tigo Energy, Inc. was founded in 2007 and is headquartered in Campbell, California.

