Western Forest Products (WEF) Scheduled to Post Earnings on Tuesday

Western Forest Products (TSE:WEF – Get Free Report) will post its quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Tuesday, May 7th.

Western Forest Products (TSE:WEF – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, February 13th. The company reported C($0.04) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of C($0.05) by C$0.01. The business had revenue of C$246.60 million during the quarter. Western Forest Products had a negative net margin of 6.73% and a negative return on equity of 11.50%.

Shares of WEF stock opened at C$0.55 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 18.42, a current ratio of 2.77 and a quick ratio of 0.73. The company has a fifty day moving average price of C$0.59 and a two-hundred day moving average price of C$0.66. The stock has a market cap of C$174.21 million, a P/E ratio of -2.50, a P/E/G ratio of 0.32 and a beta of 1.92. Western Forest Products has a one year low of C$0.52 and a one year high of C$1.14.

In other Western Forest Products news, Senior Officer Joseph Steven Hofer purchased 100,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 6th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of C$0.63 per share, for a total transaction of C$63,000.00. 0.67% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several analysts have issued reports on WEF shares. TD Securities dropped their price objective on Western Forest Products from C$0.75 to C$0.65 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, April 16th. Scotiabank set a C$0.80 price objective on shares of Western Forest Products and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Monday, January 22nd. Finally, CIBC decreased their price objective on shares of Western Forest Products from C$0.75 to C$0.65 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 15th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of C$0.73.

Western Forest Products Inc operates as an integrated softwoods forest products company in Canada, the United States, Japan, China, Europe, and internationally. It is involved in timber harvesting, sawmilling logs into specialty lumber, value-added lumber and glulam remanufacturing, and wholesaling purchased lumber.

