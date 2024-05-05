The Baldwin Insurance Group (BRP) to Release Quarterly Earnings on Tuesday

The Baldwin Insurance Group (NASDAQ:BRP – Get Free Report) will post its quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Tuesday, May 7th. Analysts expect The Baldwin Insurance Group to post earnings of $0.51 per share for the quarter. Individual interested in registering for the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.
The Baldwin Insurance Group (NASDAQ:BRP – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 28th. The company reported $0.01 EPS for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.01. The business had revenue of $284.65 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $282.00 million. The Baldwin Insurance Group had a positive return on equity of 7.61% and a negative net margin of 7.40%. On average, analysts expect The Baldwin Insurance Group to post $1 EPS for the current fiscal year and $2 EPS for the next fiscal year.
The Baldwin Insurance Group Stock Performance
Shares of BRP stock opened at $27.54 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $28.26 and a 200 day moving average price of $24.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.29, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a current ratio of 0.90. The stock has a market cap of $3.21 billion, a PE ratio of -18.48, a P/E/G ratio of 0.82 and a beta of 1.54. The Baldwin Insurance Group has a 1 year low of $17.33 and a 1 year high of $30.84.
Insider Transactions at The Baldwin Insurance Group
Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth
A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on BRP shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of The Baldwin Insurance Group from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $27.00 to $33.00 in a research report on Monday, April 8th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods boosted their price target on The Baldwin Insurance Group from $33.00 to $34.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 10th. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price objective on The Baldwin Insurance Group from $29.00 to $28.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 11th. Finally, Bank of America dropped their target price on The Baldwin Insurance Group from $44.00 to $42.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, February 29th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $33.40.
View Our Latest Research Report on BRP
About The Baldwin Insurance Group
BRP Group, Inc operates as an independent insurance distribution firm that delivers insurance and risk management solutions in the United States. It operates through three segments: Insurance Advisory Solutions; Underwriting, Capacity & Technology Solutions; and Mainstreet Insurance Solutions. The Insurance Advisory Solutions segment provides commercial risk management, employee benefits, and private risk management solutions for businesses and high-net-worth individuals, as well as their families.
Further Reading
- Five stocks we like better than The Baldwin Insurance Group
- What is a Secondary Public Offering? What Investors Need to Know
- MarketBeat Week in Review – 4/29 – 5/3
- Industrial Products Stocks Investing
- Apple’s Earnings Show Investors Its Strength and Its Weakness
- Best Stocks Under $5.00
- Bargain Alert: 3 Large Caps With Extremely Oversold RSIs
Receive News & Ratings for The Baldwin Insurance Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The Baldwin Insurance Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.