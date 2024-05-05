The Baldwin Insurance Group (BRP) to Release Quarterly Earnings on Tuesday

The Baldwin Insurance Group (NASDAQ:BRP – Get Free Report) will post its quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Tuesday, May 7th. Analysts expect The Baldwin Insurance Group to post earnings of $0.51 per share for the quarter. Individual interested in registering for the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

The Baldwin Insurance Group (NASDAQ:BRP – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 28th. The company reported $0.01 EPS for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.01. The business had revenue of $284.65 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $282.00 million. The Baldwin Insurance Group had a positive return on equity of 7.61% and a negative net margin of 7.40%. On average, analysts expect The Baldwin Insurance Group to post $1 EPS for the current fiscal year and $2 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Shares of BRP stock opened at $27.54 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $28.26 and a 200 day moving average price of $24.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.29, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a current ratio of 0.90. The stock has a market cap of $3.21 billion, a PE ratio of -18.48, a P/E/G ratio of 0.82 and a beta of 1.54. The Baldwin Insurance Group has a 1 year low of $17.33 and a 1 year high of $30.84.

In other The Baldwin Insurance Group news, General Counsel Seth Bala Cohen sold 1,033 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $29.04, for a total transaction of $29,998.32. Following the transaction, the general counsel now owns 10,657 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $309,479.28. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link . In related news, General Counsel Seth Bala Cohen sold 1,033 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $29.04, for a total transaction of $29,998.32. Following the completion of the sale, the general counsel now owns 10,657 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $309,479.28. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link . Also, Director Lowry Baldwin sold 62,629 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.94, for a total transaction of $1,812,483.26. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 37,371 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,081,516.74. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders own 22.65% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on BRP shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of The Baldwin Insurance Group from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $27.00 to $33.00 in a research report on Monday, April 8th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods boosted their price target on The Baldwin Insurance Group from $33.00 to $34.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 10th. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price objective on The Baldwin Insurance Group from $29.00 to $28.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 11th. Finally, Bank of America dropped their target price on The Baldwin Insurance Group from $44.00 to $42.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, February 29th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $33.40.

BRP Group, Inc operates as an independent insurance distribution firm that delivers insurance and risk management solutions in the United States. It operates through three segments: Insurance Advisory Solutions; Underwriting, Capacity & Technology Solutions; and Mainstreet Insurance Solutions. The Insurance Advisory Solutions segment provides commercial risk management, employee benefits, and private risk management solutions for businesses and high-net-worth individuals, as well as their families.

