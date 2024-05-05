Rivian Automotive (RIVN) Scheduled to Post Earnings on Tuesday

Rivian Automotive (NASDAQ:RIVN – Get Free Report) is scheduled to be issuing its quarterly earnings data after the market closes on Tuesday, May 7th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of ($1.13) per share for the quarter. Parties that wish to register for the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Rivian Automotive (NASDAQ:RIVN – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 21st. The electric vehicle automaker reported ($1.58) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($1.67) by $0.09. The company had revenue of $1.32 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.28 billion. Rivian Automotive had a negative net margin of 122.51% and a negative return on equity of 45.97%. On average, analysts expect Rivian Automotive to post $-5 EPS for the current fiscal year and $-3 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Get Rivian Automotive alerts:

Rivian Automotive Trading Up 2.4 %

NASDAQ RIVN opened at $10.07 on Friday. Rivian Automotive has a one year low of $8.26 and a one year high of $28.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a quick ratio of 3.90 and a current ratio of 4.95. The company has a market capitalization of $9.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.75 and a beta of 1.91. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $10.40 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $15.15.

Insider Transactions at Rivian Automotive

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

In other Rivian Automotive news, CAO Jeff Baker sold 31,425 shares of Rivian Automotive stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.18, for a total transaction of $414,181.50. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 52,415 shares in the company, valued at approximately $690,829.70. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink . In other news, CFO Claire Mcdonough sold 2,946 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.20, for a total value of $47,725.20. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 155,749 shares in the company, valued at $2,523,133.80. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link . Also, CAO Jeff Baker sold 31,425 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.18, for a total value of $414,181.50. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 52,415 shares in the company, valued at $690,829.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 54,306 shares of company stock worth $717,274 over the last three months. 2.30% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the stock. Mizuho reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $12.00 price objective on shares of Rivian Automotive in a research note on Monday, March 25th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut Rivian Automotive from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $20.00 to $11.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 22nd. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on Rivian Automotive in a research note on Thursday, March 7th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $16.00 target price on the stock. Piper Sandler upgraded shares of Rivian Automotive from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $15.00 to $21.00 in a report on Friday, March 15th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus lowered their price target on shares of Rivian Automotive from $23.00 to $18.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, February 26th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $19.57.

Get Our Latest Stock Report on RIVN

About Rivian Automotive

(Get Free Report)

Rivian Automotive, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, and sells electric vehicles and accessories. The company offers consumer vehicles, including a two-row, five-passenger pickup truck under the R1T brand, a three-row, seven-passenger sport utility vehicle under the R1S name.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Rivian Automotive Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Rivian Automotive and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.