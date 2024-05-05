Silicon Motion Technology Sees Unusually High Options Volume (NASDAQ:SIMO)

Silicon Motion Technology Co. (NASDAQ:SIMO – Get Free Report) was the target of unusually large options trading on Friday. Investors purchased 2,436 call options on the stock. This represents an increase of approximately 90% compared to the typical daily volume of 1,283 call options.

Silicon Motion Technology Trading Up 0.8 %

Shares of Silicon Motion Technology stock opened at $73.96 on Friday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $74.63 and its 200-day moving average price is $65.71. The company has a market cap of $2.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 42.02, a PEG ratio of 3.95 and a beta of 0.87. Silicon Motion Technology has a 12-month low of $49.50 and a 12-month high of $95.33.

Silicon Motion Technology (NASDAQ:SIMO – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 6th. The semiconductor producer reported $0.63 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.51 by $0.12. The firm had revenue of $202.38 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $197.60 million. Silicon Motion Technology had a net margin of 8.34% and a return on equity of 7.77%. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Silicon Motion Technology will post 2.65 earnings per share for the current year.

Silicon Motion Technology Announces Dividend

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, May 23rd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 9th will be paid a $0.50 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, May 8th. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.70%. Silicon Motion Technology’s dividend payout ratio is presently 113.07%.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on SIMO. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on Silicon Motion Technology from $77.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 8th. Wedbush reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $85.00 price objective on shares of Silicon Motion Technology in a research note on Friday. Craig Hallum boosted their target price on shares of Silicon Motion Technology from $75.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 7th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Silicon Motion Technology from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday. Finally, Needham & Company LLC lifted their price target on Silicon Motion Technology from $75.00 to $85.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 10th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat.com, Silicon Motion Technology presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $87.57.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Silicon Motion Technology

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Zweig DiMenna Associates LLC purchased a new position in shares of Silicon Motion Technology during the 3rd quarter valued at about $3,101,000. Reinhart Partners LLC. bought a new stake in shares of Silicon Motion Technology in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $22,065,000. Inspire Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Silicon Motion Technology in the 3rd quarter valued at $646,000. Skylands Capital LLC grew its holdings in shares of Silicon Motion Technology by 46.7% during the 3rd quarter. Skylands Capital LLC now owns 35,200 shares of the semiconductor producer’s stock valued at $1,804,000 after purchasing an additional 11,200 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Assetmark Inc. bought a new stake in Silicon Motion Technology in the third quarter worth $51,000. Institutional investors own 78.02% of the company’s stock.

Silicon Motion Technology Company Profile

Silicon Motion Technology Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, and markets NAND flash controllers for solid-state storage devices. The company offers controllers for computing-grade solid state drives (SSDs), which are used in PCs and other client devices; enterprise-grade SSDs used in data centers; eMMC and UFS mobile embedded storage for use in smartphones and IoT devices; flash memory cards and flash drives for use in expandable storage; and specialized SSDs that are used in industrial, commercial, and automotive applications.

Further Reading

