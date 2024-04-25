Lockheed Martin (NYSE:LMT) Price Target Raised to $499.00 at UBS Group

Lockheed Martin (NYSE:LMT – Free Report) had its target price upped by UBS Group from $482.00 to $499.00 in a research report report published on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. They currently have a neutral rating on the aerospace company’s stock.

LMT has been the subject of a number of other reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price objective on Lockheed Martin from $438.00 to $472.00 in a report on Monday, January 22nd. Citigroup dropped their price objective on Lockheed Martin from $540.00 to $508.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, January 24th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on Lockheed Martin from $513.00 to $503.00 and set an equal weight rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, January 24th. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price objective on Lockheed Martin from $475.00 to $470.00 and set a sector perform rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, January 24th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Lockheed Martin from a neutral rating to an overweight rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $475.00 to $518.00 in a report on Monday, April 15th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $479.90.

LMT stock opened at $459.13 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $110.42 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.80, a PEG ratio of 4.21 and a beta of 0.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.89, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a current ratio of 1.30. Lockheed Martin has a one year low of $393.77 and a one year high of $480.92. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $442.16 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $444.14.

Lockheed Martin (NYSE:LMT – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, April 23rd. The aerospace company reported $6.33 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $5.80 by $0.53. The firm had revenue of $17.20 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $16.04 billion. Lockheed Martin had a net margin of 9.73% and a return on equity of 85.96%. Lockheed Martin’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $6.43 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Lockheed Martin will post 26.04 EPS for the current year.

In other Lockheed Martin news, SVP Maryanne Lavan sold 4,022 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $434.39, for a total value of $1,747,116.58. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other news, SVP Maryanne Lavan sold 4,022 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $434.39, for a total transaction of $1,747,116.58. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Gregory M. Ulmer sold 6,204 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $431.19, for a total transaction of $2,675,102.76. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 12,604 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,434,718.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 16,874 shares of company stock valued at $7,249,946 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 0.17% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Herold Advisors Inc. lifted its position in shares of Lockheed Martin by 8.6% during the third quarter. Herold Advisors Inc. now owns 3,448 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $1,410,000 after purchasing an additional 274 shares during the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd lifted its position in shares of Lockheed Martin by 3.8% during the third quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd now owns 21,088 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $8,624,000 after purchasing an additional 770 shares during the last quarter. Alethea Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Lockheed Martin in the third quarter worth about $415,000. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board lifted its holdings in Lockheed Martin by 6.4% in the third quarter. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board now owns 11,697 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $4,784,000 after acquiring an additional 700 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Gilbert & Cook Inc. lifted its holdings in Lockheed Martin by 22.8% in the third quarter. Gilbert & Cook Inc. now owns 1,275 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $521,000 after acquiring an additional 237 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 74.19% of the company’s stock.

Lockheed Martin Corporation, a security and aerospace company, engages in the research, design, development, manufacture, integration, and sustainment of technology systems, products, and services worldwide. The company operates through Aeronautics, Missiles and Fire Control, Rotary and Mission Systems, and Space segments.

