Toronto-Dominion Bank (TSE:TD) Reaches New 1-Year Low on Analyst Downgrade

The Toronto-Dominion Bank (TSE:TD – Get Free Report) (NYSE:TD)’s stock price hit a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Friday after National Bankshares lowered their price target on the stock from C$92.00 to C$84.00. National Bankshares currently has a sector perform rating on the stock. Toronto-Dominion Bank traded as low as C$75.57 and last traded at C$75.62, with a volume of 7113834 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$79.44.

Several other research analysts have also commented on TD. Scotiabank raised Toronto-Dominion Bank from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from C$86.00 to C$93.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 17th. Canaccord Genuity Group increased their price target on shares of Toronto-Dominion Bank from C$95.00 to C$96.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, March 1st. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price objective on shares of Toronto-Dominion Bank from C$81.00 to C$86.00 in a research report on Friday, April 5th. Desjardins reduced their price objective on shares of Toronto-Dominion Bank from C$96.00 to C$94.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, February 7th. Finally, CIBC lowered their target price on shares of Toronto-Dominion Bank from C$88.00 to C$86.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, March 8th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of C$90.48.

The stock has a 50-day moving average of C$80.50 and a 200 day moving average of C$81.38. The stock has a market cap of C$132.40 billion, a PE ratio of 11.82, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.08 and a beta of 0.83.

Toronto-Dominion Bank (TSE:TD – Get Free Report) (NYSE:TD) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 29th. The company reported C$2.00 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of C$1.93 by C$0.07. The business had revenue of C$13.71 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$12.63 billion. Toronto-Dominion Bank had a net margin of 23.86% and a return on equity of 10.72%. On average, equities analysts anticipate that The Toronto-Dominion Bank will post 7.8654048 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, April 30th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, April 30th were given a dividend of $1.02 per share. This represents a $4.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.45%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, April 8th. Toronto-Dominion Bank’s dividend payout ratio is currently 64.45%.

The Toronto-Dominion Bank, together with its subsidiaries, provides various financial products and services in Canada, the United States, and internationally. It operates through four segments: Canadian Personal and Commercial Banking, U.S. Retail, Wealth Management and Insurance, and Wholesale Banking.

