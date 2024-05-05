Analysts Set Manhattan Associates, Inc. (NASDAQ:MANH) Price Target at $234.86

Manhattan Associates, Inc. (NASDAQ:MANH – Get Free Report) has been assigned an average recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the seven analysts that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and four have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average twelve-month target price among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $234.86.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on MANH shares. Rosenblatt Securities reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $225.00 target price on shares of Manhattan Associates in a research report on Wednesday, April 24th. Raymond James increased their price target on Manhattan Associates from $214.00 to $250.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 31st. Truist Financial increased their price target on Manhattan Associates from $240.00 to $260.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 31st. William Blair reissued a “market perform” rating on shares of Manhattan Associates in a research report on Wednesday, April 24th. Finally, Citigroup lowered their price target on Manhattan Associates from $260.00 to $220.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 24th.

In other news, EVP James Stewart Gantt sold 680 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $248.84, for a total transaction of $169,211.20. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 57,093 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $14,207,022.12. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . In other news, EVP James Stewart Gantt sold 680 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $248.84, for a total transaction of $169,211.20. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 57,093 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $14,207,022.12. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link . Also, CEO Eddie Capel sold 10,897 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $247.73, for a total value of $2,699,513.81. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 242,153 shares in the company, valued at approximately $59,988,562.69. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders own 0.72% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. FMR LLC lifted its position in shares of Manhattan Associates by 2.1% during the 3rd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,628,850 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $321,958,000 after buying an additional 33,549 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in shares of Manhattan Associates by 0.9% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,522,444 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $300,927,000 after purchasing an additional 13,303 shares during the period. Franklin Resources Inc. raised its stake in shares of Manhattan Associates by 16.8% during the 4th quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 872,966 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $187,967,000 after purchasing an additional 125,541 shares during the period. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Manhattan Associates during the 4th quarter valued at $146,984,000. Finally, Northern Trust Corp raised its stake in shares of Manhattan Associates by 10.5% during the 3rd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 645,187 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $127,528,000 after purchasing an additional 61,437 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 98.45% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:MANH opened at $210.76 on Thursday. Manhattan Associates has a twelve month low of $166.82 and a twelve month high of $266.94. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $240.00 and its 200-day moving average is $227.03. The firm has a market capitalization of $12.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 68.88 and a beta of 1.45.

Manhattan Associates Company Profile

Manhattan Associates, Inc develops, sells, deploys, services, and maintains software solutions to manage supply chains, inventory, and omni-channel operations. It offers Warehouse Management Solution for managing goods and information across the distribution centers; Manhattan Active Warehouse Management, a cloud native and version less application for the associate; and Transportation Management Solution for helping shippers navigate their way through the demands and meet customer service expectations at the lowest possible freight costs; Manhattan SCALE, a portfolio of logistics execution solution; and Manhattan Active Omni, which offers order management, store inventory and fulfillment, POS, and customer engagement tools for enterprises and stores.

