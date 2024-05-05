Arcosa (NYSE:ACA) Trading Up 10.4% on Better-Than-Expected Earnings

Arcosa, Inc. (NYSE:ACA – Get Free Report)’s stock price was up 10.4% on Friday following a stronger than expected earnings report. The company traded as high as $85.91 and last traded at $85.65. Approximately 176,515 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 21% from the average daily volume of 223,278 shares. The stock had previously closed at $77.60.

The company reported $0.73 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.57 by $0.16. Arcosa had a return on equity of 6.17% and a net margin of 6.05%. The company had revenue of $598.60 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $580.06 million. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.06 earnings per share. Arcosa’s revenue was up 9.0% on a year-over-year basis.

Get Arcosa alerts:

Arcosa Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, April 30th. Investors of record on Monday, April 15th were given a $0.05 dividend. This represents a $0.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.23%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, April 12th. Arcosa’s payout ratio is currently 6.85%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research analysts recently commented on the company. Oppenheimer raised their price target on Arcosa from $85.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, February 23rd. DA Davidson raised their price target on Arcosa from $90.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 28th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Arcosa has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $90.00.

Read Our Latest Analysis on Arcosa

Institutional Trading of Arcosa

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Criterion Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Arcosa in the fourth quarter valued at about $33,000. ICA Group Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Arcosa in the fourth quarter valued at about $33,000. McGlone Suttner Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Arcosa during the fourth quarter valued at about $36,000. Scarborough Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Arcosa during the fourth quarter valued at about $42,000. Finally, Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd boosted its stake in shares of Arcosa by 533.6% during the third quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd now owns 925 shares of the company’s stock valued at $67,000 after purchasing an additional 779 shares in the last quarter. 90.66% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Arcosa Stock Up 10.0 %

The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $81.63 and a 200 day moving average price of $78.50. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.22 and a beta of 0.69. The company has a quick ratio of 1.18, a current ratio of 2.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24.

Arcosa Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Arcosa, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides infrastructure-related products and solutions for the construction, engineered structures, and transportation markets in the United States. It operates through three segments: Construction Products, Engineered Structures, and Transportation Products.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Arcosa Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Arcosa and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.