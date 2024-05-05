Analysts Set Cellebrite DI Ltd. (NASDAQ:CLBT) Price Target at $12.42

Shares of Cellebrite DI Ltd. (NASDAQ:CLBT – Get Free Report) have earned a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the six brokerages that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat reports. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating. The average 1-year price objective among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $12.42.

Several brokerages have commented on CLBT. Needham & Company LLC upped their target price on shares of Cellebrite DI from $13.00 to $13.50 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 28th. William Blair upgraded shares of Cellebrite DI from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 13th. Bank of America raised their price objective on Cellebrite DI from $12.00 to $13.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, April 1st. Craig Hallum boosted their target price on Cellebrite DI from $14.00 to $16.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, April 1st. Finally, Lake Street Capital started coverage on Cellebrite DI in a report on Friday, April 19th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $13.00 price target for the company.

NASDAQ CLBT opened at $10.72 on Thursday. Cellebrite DI has a 12 month low of $5.22 and a 12 month high of $12.50. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $11.23 and a 200 day simple moving average of $9.44. The company has a market capitalization of $2.20 billion, a PE ratio of -24.93, a P/E/G ratio of 1.91 and a beta of 1.51.

Cellebrite DI (NASDAQ:CLBT – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 15th. The company reported $0.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.06 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $93.01 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $85.43 million. Cellebrite DI had a positive return on equity of 173.14% and a negative net margin of 24.94%. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Cellebrite DI will post 0.32 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of CLBT. Parallel Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Cellebrite DI by 75.0% during the 4th quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 3,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 1,500 shares in the last quarter. Quarry LP bought a new position in shares of Cellebrite DI during the 4th quarter worth approximately $36,000. Central Asset Investments & Management Holdings HK Ltd bought a new position in shares of Cellebrite DI during the 4th quarter worth approximately $113,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank grew its stake in shares of Cellebrite DI by 44.8% during the 3rd quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 15,091 shares of the company’s stock worth $115,000 after acquiring an additional 4,672 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Hennessy Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of Cellebrite DI during the 4th quarter worth approximately $131,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 45.88% of the company’s stock.

Cellebrite DI Ltd. develops solutions for legally sanctioned investigations in Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Americas, and the Asia-Pacific. The company's DI suite of solutions allows users to collect, review, analyze, and manage digital data across the investigative lifecycle with respect to legally sanctioned investigations used in various cases, including child exploitation, homicide, anti-terror, border control, sexual crimes, human trafficking, corporate security, cryptocurrency, and intellectual property theft.

