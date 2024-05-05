Sun Life Financial Inc. (TSE:SLF) Receives C$77.18 Average Target Price from Analysts

Shares of Sun Life Financial Inc. (TSE:SLF – Get Free Report) (NYSE:SLF) have been assigned an average rating of “Moderate Buy” from the eight brokerages that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and six have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 12 month price target among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is C$77.18.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on shares of Sun Life Financial from C$76.00 to C$77.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, February 9th. National Bankshares increased their target price on shares of Sun Life Financial from C$72.00 to C$73.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Friday, April 26th. CIBC increased their target price on shares of Sun Life Financial from C$77.00 to C$80.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 30th. Desjardins raised their price target on shares of Sun Life Financial from C$75.00 to C$77.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 9th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group raised their price target on shares of Sun Life Financial from C$82.00 to C$83.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 6th.

Shares of SLF opened at C$71.75 on Thursday. The business’s 50-day moving average is C$72.35 and its two-hundred day moving average is C$69.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 78.47, a quick ratio of 84,866.00 and a current ratio of 6.81. Sun Life Financial has a fifty-two week low of C$61.84 and a fifty-two week high of C$74.94. The company has a market capitalization of C$41.79 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.64, a P/E/G ratio of 1.25 and a beta of 0.96.

Sun Life Financial (TSE:SLF – Get Free Report) (NYSE:SLF) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 7th. The financial services provider reported C$1.68 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of C$1.59 by C$0.09. Sun Life Financial had a net margin of 10.26% and a return on equity of 13.98%. The business had revenue of C$18.68 billion for the quarter. Research analysts predict that Sun Life Financial will post 6.9056785 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 28th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, February 28th were paid a $0.78 dividend. This represents a $3.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.35%. This is a positive change from Sun Life Financial’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.75. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, February 27th. Sun Life Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 59.32%.

In other Sun Life Financial news, Senior Officer Daniel Fishbein sold 16,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$74.45, for a total value of C$1,191,120.00. Corporate insiders own 0.03% of the company’s stock.

Sun Life Financial Inc, a financial services company, provides savings, retirement, and pension products worldwide. The company operates in five segments: Asset Management, Canada, U.S., Asia, and Corporate. It offers various insurance products, such as term and permanent life; personal health, which includes prescription drugs, dental, and vision care; critical illness; long-term care; and disability, as well as reinsurance.

