Xponential Fitness (NYSE:XPOF) Stock Price Down 5.6% on Disappointing Earnings

Xponential Fitness, Inc. (NYSE:XPOF – Get Free Report) traded down 5.6% during mid-day trading on Friday following a weaker than expected earnings announcement. The company traded as low as $12.41 and last traded at $12.68. 334,170 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 50% from the average session volume of 662,862 shares. The stock had previously closed at $13.43.

The company reported $0.16 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.18 by ($0.02). Xponential Fitness had a negative return on equity of 7.73% and a net margin of 1.90%. The firm had revenue of $79.52 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $78.77 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned ($0.02) EPS. Xponential Fitness’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.5% compared to the same quarter last year.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

XPOF has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. B. Riley raised their target price on Xponential Fitness from $28.00 to $31.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday. Citigroup lowered their price objective on Xponential Fitness from $23.00 to $21.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, March 4th. Stifel Nicolaus reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $20.00 price objective on shares of Xponential Fitness in a report on Friday, April 12th. Bank of America lifted their price objective on Xponential Fitness from $13.00 to $15.50 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 13th. Finally, Robert W. Baird lowered their price objective on Xponential Fitness from $16.00 to $14.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, March 1st. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $23.85.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Xponential Fitness news, CFO John P. Meloun sold 6,160 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.09, for a total value of $62,154.40. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 245,003 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,472,080.27. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, President Sarah Luna sold 5,399 shares of Xponential Fitness stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.01, for a total transaction of $54,043.99. Following the sale, the president now owns 265,247 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,655,122.47. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CFO John P. Meloun sold 6,160 shares of Xponential Fitness stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.09, for a total transaction of $62,154.40. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 245,003 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,472,080.27. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 35,632 shares of company stock valued at $356,848 in the last ninety days. 47.83% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Trading of Xponential Fitness

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Voss Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Xponential Fitness in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $29,776,000. MSD Partners L.P. raised its position in Xponential Fitness by 116.2% in the third quarter. MSD Partners L.P. now owns 1,761,319 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,300,000 after purchasing an additional 946,757 shares during the period. Eagle Asset Management Inc. raised its position in Xponential Fitness by 22.0% in the third quarter. Eagle Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,372,839 shares of the company’s stock valued at $21,279,000 after purchasing an additional 247,115 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in Xponential Fitness by 0.4% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,325,963 shares of the company’s stock valued at $20,552,000 after purchasing an additional 5,245 shares during the period. Finally, Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Xponential Fitness in the third quarter valued at approximately $10,415,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 58.55% of the company’s stock.

Xponential Fitness Stock Down 14.1 %

The company has a market cap of $547.56 million, a PE ratio of -20.23 and a beta of 1.20. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $13.92 and a 200-day simple moving average of $12.92.

About Xponential Fitness

Xponential Fitness, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a boutique fitness franchisor in North America. It offers pilates, indoor cycling, barre, stretching, rowing, dancing, boxing, running, functional training, and yoga services under the Club Pilates, Pure Barre, CycleBar, StretchLab, Row House, YogaSix, Rumble, AKT, Stride, and BFT brands.

