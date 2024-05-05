Insight Enterprises (NASDAQ:NSIT) Trading 7.8% Higher Following Strong Earnings

Insight Enterprises, Inc. (NASDAQ:NSIT – Get Free Report)’s stock price traded up 7.8% during trading on Friday after the company announced better than expected quarterly earnings. The stock traded as high as $192.26 and last traded at $192.26. 203,955 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 16% from the average session volume of 243,563 shares. The stock had previously closed at $178.42.

The software maker reported $2.37 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.82 by $0.55. The business had revenue of $2.38 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.30 billion. Insight Enterprises had a net margin of 3.23% and a return on equity of 21.34%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 2.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.78 earnings per share.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on NSIT shares. Barrington Research reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $211.00 price objective on shares of Insight Enterprises in a research note on Tuesday, April 23rd. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price objective on shares of Insight Enterprises from $170.00 to $192.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, April 15th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on shares of Insight Enterprises from $193.00 to $195.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday. Finally, StockNews.com raised shares of Insight Enterprises from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday.

In other Insight Enterprises news, Director Richard E. Allen sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $185.34, for a total transaction of $1,853,400.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 30,647 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,680,114.98. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, insider Samuel C. Cowley sold 7,278 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $187.62, for a total value of $1,365,498.36. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 23,009 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,316,948.58. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Richard E. Allen sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $185.34, for a total transaction of $1,853,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 30,647 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,680,114.98. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 20,918 shares of company stock valued at $3,888,203 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 1.23% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. SummerHaven Investment Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Insight Enterprises by 1.2% in the 4th quarter. SummerHaven Investment Management LLC now owns 4,892 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $867,000 after acquiring an additional 60 shares during the period. Blue Trust Inc. raised its stake in shares of Insight Enterprises by 13.2% in the 4th quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 550 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $97,000 after acquiring an additional 64 shares during the period. GAMMA Investing LLC grew its holdings in Insight Enterprises by 32.7% during the 1st quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 288 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $53,000 after purchasing an additional 71 shares in the last quarter. Amalgamated Bank grew its holdings in Insight Enterprises by 0.6% during the 3rd quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 13,219 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $1,923,000 after purchasing an additional 73 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Exchange Traded Concepts LLC grew its holdings in Insight Enterprises by 0.8% during the 4th quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 9,598 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $1,701,000 after purchasing an additional 77 shares in the last quarter.

The stock’s fifty day moving average is $184.54 and its two-hundred day moving average is $174.51. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.37, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.30 and a beta of 1.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a quick ratio of 1.23 and a current ratio of 1.27.

Insight Enterprises, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides information technology, hardware, software, and services in the United States and internationally. The company offers modern platforms/infrastructure that manages and supports cloud and data platforms, modern networks, and edge technologies; cybersecurity solutions automates and connects modern platform securely; data and artificial intelligence modernizes data platforms and architectures, and build data analytics and AI solutions; modern workplace and apps; and intelligent edge solutions that gathers and utilizes data for real-time decision making.

