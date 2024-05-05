Trupanion (NASDAQ:TRUP) Shares Down 10.1% on Analyst Downgrade

Trupanion, Inc. (NASDAQ:TRUP – Get Free Report) shares dropped 10.1% on Friday after Canaccord Genuity Group lowered their price target on the stock from $40.00 to $34.00. Canaccord Genuity Group currently has a buy rating on the stock. Trupanion traded as low as $21.32 and last traded at $21.38. Approximately 502,239 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 24% from the average daily volume of 659,466 shares. The stock had previously closed at $23.78.

Other research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. Evercore ISI dropped their price objective on shares of Trupanion from $35.00 to $31.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, February 20th. Piper Sandler dropped their target price on Trupanion from $28.00 to $22.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus upped their price target on Trupanion from $25.00 to $28.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, February 16th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $32.33.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Nordea Investment Management AB boosted its holdings in Trupanion by 247.4% during the fourth quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 37,268 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,126,000 after buying an additional 26,540 shares during the last quarter. Liontrust Investment Partners LLP acquired a new position in Trupanion during the third quarter valued at approximately $829,000. Wellington Management Group LLP increased its stake in Trupanion by 5.3% in the third quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 1,823,530 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $51,424,000 after purchasing an additional 91,895 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in Trupanion by 5.0% in the third quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 292,941 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $8,261,000 after purchasing an additional 14,044 shares during the period. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC boosted its position in shares of Trupanion by 103.1% during the fourth quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 18,819 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $574,000 after purchasing an additional 9,551 shares in the last quarter.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a current ratio of 1.63 and a quick ratio of 1.63. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $25.61 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $26.71. The company has a market capitalization of $833.50 million, a P/E ratio of -31.02 and a beta of 1.76.

Trupanion (NASDAQ:TRUP – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 2nd. The financial services provider reported ($0.16) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.18) by $0.02. Trupanion had a negative return on equity of 9.10% and a negative net margin of 2.31%. The firm had revenue of $306.12 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $300.51 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted ($0.60) earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 19.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts forecast that Trupanion, Inc. will post -0.43 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Trupanion, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides medical insurance for cats and dogs on a monthly subscription basis in the United States, Canada, Continental Europe, and Australia. The company operates in two segments, Subscription Business and Other Business. It serves pet owners and veterinarians.

