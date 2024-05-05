Trinity Industries, Inc. (NYSE:TRN) Receives $30.00 Consensus PT from Analysts

Shares of Trinity Industries, Inc. (NYSE:TRN – Get Free Report) have been given a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” by the four analysts that are covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation and three have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month target price among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $31.00.

TRN has been the topic of a number of research reports. TD Cowen upped their target price on Trinity Industries from $30.00 to $33.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday. Susquehanna boosted their price target on Trinity Industries from $30.00 to $34.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research note on Thursday.

In other Trinity Industries news, CFO Eric R. Marchetto sold 9,781 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.00, for a total transaction of $273,868.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 233,704 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,543,712. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Company insiders own 1.60% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. TFO Wealth Partners LLC boosted its position in Trinity Industries by 22,360.0% during the fourth quarter. TFO Wealth Partners LLC now owns 1,123 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 1,118 shares during the period. ICA Group Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Trinity Industries in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Ramirez Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Trinity Industries in the third quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Huntington National Bank boosted its position in shares of Trinity Industries by 61.8% in the third quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 1,382 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 528 shares during the period. Finally, Northwest Bank & Trust Co bought a new stake in shares of Trinity Industries in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $66,000. Institutional investors own 86.57% of the company’s stock.

Shares of TRN opened at $30.44 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $2.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.43 and a beta of 1.39. Trinity Industries has a fifty-two week low of $20.04 and a fifty-two week high of $30.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.55, a current ratio of 1.88 and a quick ratio of 0.78. The business’s 50-day moving average is $26.67 and its 200-day moving average is $25.59.

Trinity Industries (NYSE:TRN – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, May 1st. The transportation company reported $0.33 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.26 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $809.60 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $750.97 million. Trinity Industries had a return on equity of 10.93% and a net margin of 3.98%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 26.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.07 EPS. Equities research analysts expect that Trinity Industries will post 1.46 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, April 30th. Investors of record on Monday, April 15th were paid a $0.28 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, April 12th. This represents a $1.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.68%. Trinity Industries’s payout ratio is 75.17%.

Trinity Industries, Inc provides rail transportation products and services under the TrinityRail name in North America. It operates in two segments, Railcar Leasing and Management Services Group, and Rail Products Group. The Railcar Leasing and Management Services Group segment leases freight and tank railcars; originates and manages railcar leases for third-party investors; and provides fleet maintenance and management services.

