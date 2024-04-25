Pinterest (NYSE:PINS) Price Target Cut to $40.00 by Analysts at KeyCorp

Pinterest (NYSE:PINS – Free Report) had its target price trimmed by KeyCorp from $48.00 to $40.00 in a research note released on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has an overweight rating on the stock.

Other equities analysts have also issued reports about the company. Rosenblatt Securities reaffirmed a buy rating and issued a $45.00 target price on shares of Pinterest in a research report on Friday, February 9th. Susquehanna upped their target price on Pinterest from $35.00 to $45.00 and gave the company a positive rating in a research report on Friday, February 9th. Argus raised Pinterest from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $45.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Thursday, January 18th. Stifel Nicolaus upped their target price on Pinterest from $26.00 to $32.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 9th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on Pinterest from $46.00 to $48.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Friday, February 9th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $37.68.

NYSE PINS opened at $32.85 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $22.30 billion, a PE ratio of -547.41, a P/E/G ratio of 4.53 and a beta of 0.99. Pinterest has a fifty-two week low of $20.60 and a fifty-two week high of $41.60. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $34.68 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $34.16.

Pinterest (NYSE:PINS – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 8th. The company reported $0.29 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.25 by $0.04. Pinterest had a positive return on equity of 3.83% and a negative net margin of 1.17%. The firm had revenue of $981.26 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $988.62 million. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Pinterest will post 0.36 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Jeffrey D. Jordan sold 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.59, for a total value of $751,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 74,215 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,789,741.85. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, Director Jeffrey D. Jordan sold 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.59, for a total value of $751,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 74,215 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,789,741.85. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CFO Donnelly Julia Brau sold 65,972 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, March 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $34.42, for a total value of $2,270,756.24. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 392,829 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,521,174.18. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 184,471 shares of company stock valued at $6,525,231 over the last three months. Company insiders own 6.85% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. AE Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in Pinterest by 28.3% during the third quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 12,085 shares of the company’s stock valued at $327,000 after buying an additional 2,662 shares in the last quarter. ARK Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in Pinterest by 23.0% during the third quarter. ARK Investment Management LLC now owns 572,563 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,476,000 after buying an additional 107,051 shares in the last quarter. Oak Thistle LLC bought a new position in Pinterest during the third quarter valued at about $846,000. Handelsbanken Fonder AB boosted its stake in Pinterest by 4.4% during the third quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB now owns 281,156 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,600,000 after buying an additional 11,811 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Simplicity Solutions LLC boosted its stake in Pinterest by 6.8% during the third quarter. Simplicity Solutions LLC now owns 7,981 shares of the company’s stock valued at $216,000 after buying an additional 510 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 88.81% of the company’s stock.

Pinterest, Inc operates as a visual search and discovery platform in the United States and internationally. Its platform allows people to find ideas, such as recipes, home and style inspiration, and others; and to search, save, and shop the ideas. The company was formerly known as Cold Brew Labs Inc and changed its name to Pinterest, Inc in April 2012.

