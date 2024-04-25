Equities Analysts Issue Forecasts for Chesapeake Financial Shares, Inc.’s Q2 2024 Earnings (OTCMKTS:CPKF)

Chesapeake Financial Shares, Inc. (OTCMKTS:CPKF – Free Report) – Research analysts at Zacks Small Cap issued their Q2 2024 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Chesapeake Financial Shares in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, April 23rd. Zacks Small Cap analyst A. Heffron anticipates that the bank will earn $0.54 per share for the quarter. The consensus estimate for Chesapeake Financial Shares’ current full-year earnings is $2.60 per share. Zacks Small Cap also issued estimates for Chesapeake Financial Shares’ Q3 2024 earnings at $0.57 EPS and Q4 2024 earnings at $0.54 EPS.
Chesapeake Financial Shares (OTCMKTS:CPKF – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 23rd. The bank reported $0.58 EPS for the quarter. Chesapeake Financial Shares had a return on equity of 10.01% and a net margin of 10.68%. The firm had revenue of $15.78 million during the quarter.
Chesapeake Financial Shares Price Performance
Chesapeake Financial Shares Company Profile
Chesapeake Financial Shares, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Chesapeake Bank that provides various banking products and services for individuals and businesses in the United States. The company accepts interest and noninterest checking, savings, and money market accounts; and variable-rate and fixed-term money market accounts, as well as certificates of deposit.
See Also
- Five stocks we like better than Chesapeake Financial Shares
- Russell 2000 Index, How Investors Use it For Profitable Trading
- High-Yield Texas Instruments Could Hit New Highs Soon
- What Are Dividend Challengers?
- Pagaya Technologies: An AI Fintech That Insiders Are Buying
- What is the Nikkei 225 index?
- Higher Oil Prices Could Give NextEra’s Stock Earnings a Boost
Receive News & Ratings for Chesapeake Financial Shares Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Chesapeake Financial Shares and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.