Equities Analysts Issue Forecasts for Chesapeake Financial Shares, Inc.’s Q2 2024 Earnings (OTCMKTS:CPKF)

Chesapeake Financial Shares, Inc. (OTCMKTS:CPKF – Free Report) – Research analysts at Zacks Small Cap issued their Q2 2024 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Chesapeake Financial Shares in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, April 23rd. Zacks Small Cap analyst A. Heffron anticipates that the bank will earn $0.54 per share for the quarter. The consensus estimate for Chesapeake Financial Shares’ current full-year earnings is $2.60 per share. Zacks Small Cap also issued estimates for Chesapeake Financial Shares’ Q3 2024 earnings at $0.57 EPS and Q4 2024 earnings at $0.54 EPS.

Get Chesapeake Financial Shares alerts:

Chesapeake Financial Shares (OTCMKTS:CPKF – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 23rd. The bank reported $0.58 EPS for the quarter. Chesapeake Financial Shares had a return on equity of 10.01% and a net margin of 10.68%. The firm had revenue of $15.78 million during the quarter.

Chesapeake Financial Shares Price Performance

Chesapeake Financial Shares Company Profile

CPKF stock opened at $16.55 on Thursday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $17.74 and a two-hundred day moving average of $17.89. The company has a quick ratio of 0.64, a current ratio of 0.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26. The stock has a market cap of $78.12 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.49 and a beta of 0.46. Chesapeake Financial Shares has a 52-week low of $16.25 and a 52-week high of $21.65.

(Get Free Report)

Chesapeake Financial Shares, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Chesapeake Bank that provides various banking products and services for individuals and businesses in the United States. The company accepts interest and noninterest checking, savings, and money market accounts; and variable-rate and fixed-term money market accounts, as well as certificates of deposit.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Chesapeake Financial Shares Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Chesapeake Financial Shares and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.