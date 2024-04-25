Novo Nordisk A/S (NYSE:NVO) Shares Sold by Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC

Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC lowered its holdings in Novo Nordisk A/S (NYSE:NVO – Free Report) by 8.3% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 2,096 shares of the company’s stock after selling 189 shares during the period. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC’s holdings in Novo Nordisk A/S were worth $217,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. IFP Advisors Inc increased its position in shares of Novo Nordisk A/S by 61.6% in the third quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 4,244 shares of the company’s stock worth $386,000 after acquiring an additional 1,618 shares in the last quarter. Hartford Investment Management Co. increased its position in shares of Novo Nordisk A/S by 63.8% in the third quarter. Hartford Investment Management Co. now owns 3,924 shares of the company’s stock worth $357,000 after acquiring an additional 1,528 shares in the last quarter. Capital Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Novo Nordisk A/S in the third quarter worth approximately $222,000. Park Place Capital Corp increased its position in shares of Novo Nordisk A/S by 118.7% in the third quarter. Park Place Capital Corp now owns 584 shares of the company’s stock worth $53,000 after acquiring an additional 317 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Novo Nordisk A/S by 69.1% in the third quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 487 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,000 after acquiring an additional 199 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 11.54% of the company’s stock.

Get Novo Nordisk A/S alerts:

Novo Nordisk A/S Price Performance

NYSE NVO opened at $126.20 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.64, a current ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19. The stock has a market capitalization of $566.33 billion, a PE ratio of 46.65, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.15 and a beta of 0.41. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $126.72 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $111.64. Novo Nordisk A/S has a 12-month low of $75.56 and a 12-month high of $138.28.

Novo Nordisk A/S Increases Dividend

Novo Nordisk A/S ( NYSE:NVO Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, January 31st. The company reported $0.71 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.66 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $9.51 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.14 billion. Novo Nordisk A/S had a net margin of 36.03% and a return on equity of 90.36%. As a group, equities analysts predict that Novo Nordisk A/S will post 3.32 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a Semi-Annual dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, April 2nd. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 25th were paid a $0.664 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, March 22nd. This is a boost from Novo Nordisk A/S’s previous Semi-Annual dividend of $0.22. This represents a yield of 0.9%. Novo Nordisk A/S’s payout ratio is 49.17%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research firms have recently weighed in on NVO. UBS Group started coverage on shares of Novo Nordisk A/S in a research report on Tuesday, January 16th. They issued a “neutral” rating on the stock. Cantor Fitzgerald reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and set a $160.00 price objective on shares of Novo Nordisk A/S in a research report on Thursday, April 18th. Morgan Stanley started coverage on shares of Novo Nordisk A/S in a research report on Tuesday, January 23rd. They set an “overweight” rating and a $120.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, BMO Capital Markets started coverage on shares of Novo Nordisk A/S in a research report on Friday, April 12th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $163.00 price objective on the stock. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Novo Nordisk A/S presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $133.60.

Read Our Latest Stock Report on Novo Nordisk A/S

Novo Nordisk A/S Profile

(Free Report)

Novo Nordisk A/S, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the research and development, manufacture, and distribution of pharmaceutical products in Europe, the Middle East, Africa, Mainland China, Hong Kong, Taiwan, North America, and internationally. It operates in two segments, Diabetes and Obesity Care, and Rare Disease.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NVO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Novo Nordisk A/S (NYSE:NVO – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Novo Nordisk A/S Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Novo Nordisk A/S and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.