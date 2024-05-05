Marqeta (MQ) Scheduled to Post Earnings on Tuesday

Marqeta (NASDAQ:MQ – Get Free Report) will be announcing its quarterly earnings data after the market closes on Tuesday, May 7th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of ($0.08) per share for the quarter. Parties that are interested in registering for the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Marqeta (NASDAQ:MQ – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 28th. The company reported ($0.08) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.09) by $0.01. The company had revenue of $118.82 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $110.80 million. Marqeta had a negative return on equity of 13.80% and a negative net margin of 32.97%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 41.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted ($0.05) earnings per share. On average, analysts expect Marqeta to post $0 EPS for the current fiscal year and $0 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Get Marqeta alerts:

Marqeta Trading Down 0.9 %

Shares of NASDAQ:MQ opened at $5.51 on Friday. Marqeta has a 1-year low of $4.06 and a 1-year high of $7.36. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.83 billion, a P/E ratio of -13.12 and a beta of 1.81. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $5.89 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $6.05.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on MQ shares. KeyCorp lifted their price target on shares of Marqeta from $7.00 to $8.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, January 8th. Barclays increased their price target on Marqeta from $7.00 to $8.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 16th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on Marqeta from $6.00 to $7.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 6th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods increased their target price on Marqeta from $7.00 to $8.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, March 1st. Finally, Bank of America raised shares of Marqeta from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $7.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Monday, February 12th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $7.57.

View Our Latest Analysis on Marqeta

About Marqeta

(Get Free Report)

Marqeta, Inc operates a cloud-based open application programming interface platform that delivers card issuing and transaction processing services. It offers its solutions in various verticals, including financial services, on-demand services, expense management, and e-commerce enablement, as well as buy now, pay later.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Marqeta Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Marqeta and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.