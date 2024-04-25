HealthStream (NASDAQ:HSTM) Announces Earnings Results

HealthStream (NASDAQ:HSTM – Get Free Report) posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday. The technology company reported $0.17 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.10 by $0.07, Briefing.com reports. The company had revenue of $72.80 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $71.88 million. HealthStream had a net margin of 6.30% and a return on equity of 5.21%. HealthStream’s quarterly revenue was up 5.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.12 earnings per share. HealthStream updated its FY 2024 guidance to EPS.

HealthStream Stock Down 1.9 %

Shares of HealthStream stock opened at $25.92 on Thursday. HealthStream has a 52-week low of $20.47 and a 52-week high of $29.12. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $26.16 and its 200-day simple moving average is $25.88. The firm has a market cap of $787.97 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 44.69, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.21 and a beta of 0.36.

HealthStream Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 17th. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 6th will be paid a dividend of $0.028 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 3rd. This represents a $0.11 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.43%. HealthStream’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 18.97%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research analysts have commented on HSTM shares. Barclays started coverage on shares of HealthStream in a research note on Wednesday, January 3rd. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $32.00 price objective on the stock. William Blair restated an “outperform” rating on shares of HealthStream in a research note on Tuesday, February 20th. Finally, StockNews.com lowered shares of HealthStream from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $32.00.

Insider Transactions at HealthStream

In other HealthStream news, SVP Trisha L. Coady sold 7,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.34, for a total transaction of $184,380.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 14,693 shares in the company, valued at $387,013.62. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In other HealthStream news, EVP Michael Sousa sold 15,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.25, for a total transaction of $408,750.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 42,525 shares in the company, valued at $1,158,806.25. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, SVP Trisha L. Coady sold 7,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.34, for a total transaction of $184,380.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 14,693 shares in the company, valued at $387,013.62. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 20.60% of the company’s stock.

About HealthStream

HealthStream, Inc provides Software-as-a-Service (SaaS) based applications for healthcare organizations in the United States. The company's solutions help healthcare organizations in meeting their ongoing clinical development, talent management, training, education, assessment, competency management, safety and compliance, and scheduling, as well as provider credentialing, privileging, and enrollment needs.

