Inspire Medical Systems (INSP) Set to Announce Earnings on Tuesday

Inspire Medical Systems (NYSE:INSP – Get Free Report) will be issuing its quarterly earnings data after the market closes on Tuesday, May 7th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of ($0.63) per share for the quarter. Persons that wish to listen to the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Inspire Medical Systems (NYSE:INSP – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, February 6th. The company reported $0.49 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.04) by $0.53. Inspire Medical Systems had a negative net margin of 3.39% and a negative return on equity of 3.93%. The company had revenue of $192.51 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $186.75 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.10 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 39.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts expect Inspire Medical Systems to post $0 EPS for the current fiscal year and $1 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Shares of Inspire Medical Systems stock opened at $249.72 on Friday. Inspire Medical Systems has a 1 year low of $123.27 and a 1 year high of $330.00. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $213.36 and a 200 day moving average price of $189.05. The company has a market capitalization of $7.57 billion, a P/E ratio of -337.46 and a beta of 1.35.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on INSP shares. Morgan Stanley began coverage on Inspire Medical Systems in a report on Tuesday, March 19th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $250.00 price target for the company. KeyCorp started coverage on shares of Inspire Medical Systems in a report on Tuesday, February 6th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $278.00 target price on the stock. Mizuho reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $250.00 price target on shares of Inspire Medical Systems in a report on Wednesday, March 27th. Truist Financial reissued a “buy” rating and set a $280.00 price objective on shares of Inspire Medical Systems in a research note on Wednesday, March 20th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada assumed coverage on shares of Inspire Medical Systems in a research note on Friday, April 19th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $285.00 target price for the company. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $272.20.

In related news, Director Jerry C. Griffin sold 554 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $198.05, for a total value of $109,719.70. Following the transaction, the director now owns 9,744 shares in the company, valued at $1,929,799.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In other news, insider Randy Ban sold 3,060 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $182.01, for a total value of $556,950.60. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 3,029 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $551,308.29. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director Jerry C. Griffin sold 554 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $198.05, for a total value of $109,719.70. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 9,744 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,929,799.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 76,371 shares of company stock worth $15,664,278 over the last three months. 4.10% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Inspire Medical Systems, Inc, a medical technology company, focuses on the development and commercialization of minimally invasive solutions for patients with obstructive sleep apnea (OSA) in the United States and internationally. The company offers Inspire system, a neurostimulation technology that provides a safe and effective treatment for moderate to severe OSA.

