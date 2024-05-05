Inspire Medical Systems (INSP) Set to Announce Earnings on Tuesday

Inspire Medical Systems (NYSE:INSP – Get Free Report) will be issuing its quarterly earnings data after the market closes on Tuesday, May 7th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of ($0.63) per share for the quarter. Persons that wish to listen to the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.
Inspire Medical Systems (NYSE:INSP – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, February 6th. The company reported $0.49 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.04) by $0.53. Inspire Medical Systems had a negative net margin of 3.39% and a negative return on equity of 3.93%. The company had revenue of $192.51 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $186.75 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.10 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 39.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts expect Inspire Medical Systems to post $0 EPS for the current fiscal year and $1 EPS for the next fiscal year.
Inspire Medical Systems Price Performance
Shares of Inspire Medical Systems stock opened at $249.72 on Friday. Inspire Medical Systems has a 1 year low of $123.27 and a 1 year high of $330.00. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $213.36 and a 200 day moving average price of $189.05. The company has a market capitalization of $7.57 billion, a P/E ratio of -337.46 and a beta of 1.35.
Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades
View Our Latest Report on Inspire Medical Systems
Insiders Place Their Bets
In related news, Director Jerry C. Griffin sold 554 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $198.05, for a total value of $109,719.70. Following the transaction, the director now owns 9,744 shares in the company, valued at $1,929,799.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In other news, insider Randy Ban sold 3,060 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $182.01, for a total value of $556,950.60. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 3,029 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $551,308.29. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director Jerry C. Griffin sold 554 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $198.05, for a total value of $109,719.70. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 9,744 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,929,799.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 76,371 shares of company stock worth $15,664,278 over the last three months. 4.10% of the stock is owned by insiders.
About Inspire Medical Systems
Inspire Medical Systems, Inc, a medical technology company, focuses on the development and commercialization of minimally invasive solutions for patients with obstructive sleep apnea (OSA) in the United States and internationally. The company offers Inspire system, a neurostimulation technology that provides a safe and effective treatment for moderate to severe OSA.
See Also
- Five stocks we like better than Inspire Medical Systems
- Procter & Gamble (NYSE:PG) Pulls Back After Shaky Guidance
- MarketBeat Week in Review – 4/29 – 5/3
- What is a Secondary Public Offering? What Investors Need to Know
- Apple’s Earnings Show Investors Its Strength and Its Weakness
- Industrial Products Stocks Investing
- Bargain Alert: 3 Large Caps With Extremely Oversold RSIs
Receive News & Ratings for Inspire Medical Systems Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Inspire Medical Systems and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.