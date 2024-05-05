Oscar Health (OSCR) Scheduled to Post Quarterly Earnings on Tuesday

Oscar Health (NYSE:OSCR – Get Free Report) is scheduled to post its quarterly earnings results before the market opens on Tuesday, May 7th. Analysts expect Oscar Health to post earnings of $0.28 per share for the quarter. Oscar Health has set its FY 2024 guidance at EPS.Parties that wish to register for the company’s conference call can do so using this link.
Oscar Health (NYSE:OSCR – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 7th. The company reported ($0.66) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.74) by $0.08. Oscar Health had a negative net margin of 4.62% and a negative return on equity of 29.99%. The business had revenue of $1.43 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.43 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned ($1.05) earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 43.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect Oscar Health to post $0 EPS for the current fiscal year and $0 EPS for the next fiscal year.
Oscar Health Stock Performance
NYSE OSCR opened at $18.02 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.14 billion, a P/E ratio of -15.02 and a beta of 1.66. The company has a current ratio of 1.19, a quick ratio of 1.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $15.30 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $11.67. Oscar Health has a 1 year low of $4.72 and a 1 year high of $18.69.
Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades
About Oscar Health
Oscar Health, Inc operates as a health insurance in the United States. The company offers health plans in individual and small group markets, as well as +Oscar, a technology driven platform that help providers and payors directly enable their shift to value-based care. It also provides reinsurance products.
