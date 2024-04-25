OLD National Bancorp IN Decreases Stock Holdings in Hanesbrands Inc. (NYSE:HBI)

OLD National Bancorp IN cut its stake in Hanesbrands Inc. (NYSE:HBI – Free Report) by 24.3% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 90,271 shares of the textile maker’s stock after selling 28,950 shares during the period. OLD National Bancorp IN’s holdings in Hanesbrands were worth $403,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Handelsbanken Fonder AB raised its holdings in Hanesbrands by 120.7% in the fourth quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB now owns 133,653 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $596,000 after acquiring an additional 73,100 shares in the last quarter. Xponance Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Hanesbrands by 79.7% during the fourth quarter. Xponance Inc. now owns 61,013 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $272,000 after purchasing an additional 27,061 shares during the period. Alpha Omega Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Hanesbrands by 61.3% during the fourth quarter. Alpha Omega Wealth Management LLC now owns 139,544 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $622,000 after purchasing an additional 53,012 shares during the period. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank raised its holdings in shares of Hanesbrands by 9.3% during the fourth quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 78,025 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $348,000 after purchasing an additional 6,644 shares during the period. Finally, Cullen Investment Group LTD. acquired a new stake in shares of Hanesbrands during the fourth quarter worth $95,000. 80.31% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Hanesbrands alerts:

Hanesbrands Trading Down 0.8 %

HBI stock opened at $4.86 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.65, a current ratio of 1.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.72. Hanesbrands Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $3.54 and a fifty-two week high of $5.86. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $5.12 and its 200 day simple moving average is $4.51.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Hanesbrands ( NYSE:HBI Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 15th. The textile maker reported $0.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.09 by ($0.06). The company had revenue of $1.30 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.36 billion. Hanesbrands had a negative net margin of 0.31% and a positive return on equity of 5.84%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 12.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.07 EPS. Analysts predict that Hanesbrands Inc. will post 0.44 EPS for the current year.

HBI has been the topic of a number of research reports. Wedbush increased their target price on shares of Hanesbrands from $4.50 to $5.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 3rd. Citigroup increased their price objective on shares of Hanesbrands from $4.50 to $5.50 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 3rd. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $5.00.

Read Our Latest Analysis on HBI

Hanesbrands Profile

(Free Report)

Hanesbrands Inc, a consumer goods company, designs, manufactures, sources, and sells a range of range of innerwear apparels for men, women, and children in the Americas, Europe, the Asia pacific, and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Innerwear, Activewear, and International.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HBI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Hanesbrands Inc. (NYSE:HBI – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Hanesbrands Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hanesbrands and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.