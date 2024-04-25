GSK plc (NYSE:GSK) Shares Sold by OLD National Bancorp IN

OLD National Bancorp IN lowered its position in shares of GSK plc (NYSE:GSK – Free Report) by 16.2% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 10,350 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 2,000 shares during the period. OLD National Bancorp IN’s holdings in GSK were worth $384,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Versant Capital Management Inc boosted its stake in GSK by 2,816.7% in the fourth quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 700 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 676 shares in the last quarter. BKM Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in GSK in the fourth quarter valued at $32,000. Larson Financial Group LLC boosted its stake in GSK by 271.8% in the third quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 885 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 647 shares in the last quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp boosted its stake in GSK by 62.2% in the third quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 1,327 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $48,000 after acquiring an additional 509 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Washington Trust Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in GSK in the third quarter valued at $53,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 15.74% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research firms have issued reports on GSK. Guggenheim upgraded shares of GSK from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, March 4th. Morgan Stanley assumed coverage on shares of GSK in a research note on Tuesday, January 23rd. They issued an “equal weight” rating for the company. Jefferies Financial Group raised shares of GSK from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 3rd. Finally, Citigroup upgraded GSK from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 13th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy”.

GSK Price Performance

Shares of GSK stock opened at $40.88 on Thursday. GSK plc has a twelve month low of $33.33 and a twelve month high of $43.84. The company has a market capitalization of $84.72 billion, a PE ratio of 13.58, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.45 and a beta of 0.64. The company has a current ratio of 0.88, a quick ratio of 0.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.19. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $41.86 and a 200-day simple moving average of $38.91.

GSK (NYSE:GSK – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, January 31st. The pharmaceutical company reported $0.72 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.76 by ($0.04). The business had revenue of $10 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.79 billion. GSK had a net margin of 16.24% and a return on equity of 51.45%. Equities research analysts anticipate that GSK plc will post 4.03 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

GSK Increases Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 11th. Investors of record on Friday, February 23rd were paid a $0.3564 dividend. This represents a $1.43 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.49%. This is an increase from GSK’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.34. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 22nd. GSK’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 52.82%.

GSK plc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the research, development, and manufacture of vaccines, and specialty and general medicines to prevent and treat disease in the United Kingdom, the United States, and internationally. It operates through two segments, Commercial Operations and Total R&D.

