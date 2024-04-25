OLD National Bancorp IN Lowers Stake in Honda Motor Co., Ltd. (NYSE:HMC)

OLD National Bancorp IN lowered its position in shares of Honda Motor Co., Ltd. (NYSE:HMC – Free Report) by 6.1% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 12,394 shares of the company’s stock after selling 799 shares during the quarter. OLD National Bancorp IN’s holdings in Honda Motor were worth $383,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Honda Motor by 324.4% in the fourth quarter. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. now owns 904 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 691 shares in the last quarter. Ramirez Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Honda Motor during the third quarter valued at $30,000. Anchor Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in Honda Motor during the fourth quarter valued at $31,000. Private Trust Co. NA raised its stake in Honda Motor by 77.6% during the third quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 975 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 426 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Allworth Financial LP raised its stake in Honda Motor by 186.1% during the third quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 1,153 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 750 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 5.32% of the company’s stock.

Honda Motor Price Performance

Honda Motor stock opened at $34.41 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $59.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.12, a PEG ratio of 0.38 and a beta of 0.71. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $35.88 and its 200 day moving average is $33.30. The company has a quick ratio of 1.13, a current ratio of 1.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44. Honda Motor Co., Ltd. has a 52-week low of $25.75 and a 52-week high of $37.90.

Honda Motor Profile

Honda Motor ( NYSE:HMC Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, February 9th. The company reported $1.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.85 by $0.21. The company had revenue of $36.50 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $37.68 billion. Honda Motor had a net margin of 5.05% and a return on equity of 8.04%. Sell-side analysts forecast that Honda Motor Co., Ltd. will post 4.12 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Honda Motor Co, Ltd. develops, manufactures, and distributes motorcycles, automobiles, power, and other products in Japan, North America, Europe, Asia, and internationally. It operates through four segments: Motorcycle Business, Automobile Business, Financial Services Business, and Power Product and Other Businesses.

